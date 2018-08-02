Google Play’s redesigned in-app purchase UI is more reachable, rolling out now

In-app purchases (IAPs) — for better or worse — are how many developers today monetize games and applications. Google is now beginning to roll out a redesigned and more straightforward payment prompt for users.

Previously, buying an in-app purchase would open a window at the very center of the screen. The new interface gracefully slides in from the bottom with a slick accompanying animation.

Branding is more prominent with the first line noting that you’re interacting with “Google Play.” Below this is the app’s icon, followed by what you’re purchasing and the name of application. The latter was previously in parenthesis, thus making for a cluttered prompt.

The price is noted at the right, with your default payment method appearing below that. Credit cards are listed first, followed by any available Google Play balance. There is also prominent Google Pay branding here and a big green “1-Tap Buy” button. Tapping will next bring you to a screen asking for fingerprint authentication, with the ability to also manually enter your password.

Like many of Google’s recent design decisions, this layout is focussed on improving the experience for larger-screened device, while also enforcing more consistent branding. As of this evening, the new design is live on various Pixel and Android devices we’ve checked.

