Motorola confirms there won’t be any more Moto Z devices this year

Yesterday’s launch of the Moto Z3 wasn’t really expected, but it delivered an interesting device with some welcome upgrades. Now, Motorola is confirming that it will be the last Moto Z released in 2018.

Over the course of the Moto Z line, Motorola has released multiple variants of the device each year. The original Moto Z saw unlocked and Verizon-exclusive “Droid” variants, as well as the spin-off Moto Z Play and shatter-resistant Moto Z Force. With the Moto Z2 family, we got the Z2 Play and Z2 Force.

With the Moto Z3 family, though, Motorola has been a little weird about the release. The Moto Z3 Play is sold exclusively unlocked, not being offered through a single carrier. Now, the Moto Z3 is taking the opposite route by offering sales only through Verizon Wireless, with no unlocked variant in sight. Further, there’s been no mention of a Force variant with a shatterproof screen.

Rather, Motorola says there won’t be any more Moto Z devices released in 2018. The company confirmed this on Twitter in response to an inquiring customer asking about a Z3 Force. It’s a bit of a shame to see Moto giving up on its shatterproof concept, but given the dwindling popularity of this entire lineup, it’s probably a good move a the end of the day.

Hi. We will not be launching any more moto z’s this year. — Motorola US (@MotorolaUS) August 2, 2018

