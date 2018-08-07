9to5Toys Last Call: Galaxy Tab A 32GB $170, Google Assistant Speaker $40, Amazon Disney Movie Sale, more
Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
Listen to the new 9to5Toys Daily Podcast:
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Last Call Updates:
VIZIO’s Chromecast-enabled 4K UHDTV has five HDMI inputs: $950 (Reg. $1,300)
- Dock your iPhone and Apple Watch on the Twelve South HiRise Duet: $92.50 (Reg. $120)
- Incase’s back to school sale takes 30% sitewide on MacBook sleeves, bags and more
- Grab Cowin’s E7 Pro Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones at $58 (Reg. $76)
- Amazfit’s Stratos Smartwatch has an always-on display and 5-day battery life: $150 (Reg. $200)
- Enjoy high-end audio w/ these Klipsch Special Edition Wireless Stereo Systems from $189
- Mechanical keyboards are a joy to type on, score one starting at $55 shipped
- This HomeKit-enabled Light Bulb returns to $18 Prime shipped at Amazon
- Monoprice has Z-Wave Smart Bulbs, Motion Sensors and more on sale from $16
- Score a 4-month subscription to Apple Music for FREE ($40 value)
- littleBits Rule Your Room Kit falls to new all-time low at $25 (Reg. $40)
- Score two months of Audible for just $2 thanks to Groupon ($30 value)
- Grab two of these Nintendo Switch Steering Wheels for $7 Prime shipped
- Vantrue’s 1080p Dash Camera is great for recording drives at $63, more from $108
- KeySmart Pro keeps your keys neat + has Tile tracking, more for $40 shipped
- WaterField debuts new canvas/leather Tech Folio iPad & accessory case
- Green Deals: Honeywell Wi-Fi 7-Day Programmable Thermostat $75, more
- Dockers 48-Hour Flash Sale takes 40% off sitewide including clearance with deals from $29
- Save 30% on LEGO’s Super Heroes Battle of Atlantis: $11 Prime shipped
- Eddie Bauer takes an extra 30% off everything sitewide: jackets, shirts, boots & more
- Stay in shape on the road, TRX Travel Suspension Set now $50 (Reg. $100)
- Denon’s new 5.1-Ch AV Receiver rocks AirPlay 2, 8 HDMI inputs & is now available for purchase
- Add three USB 3.0 ports + SD Card support to any computer w/ this hub at $4 Prime shipped
- Civilization IV for Mac now matching all-time low at $10 (50% off)
- Sennheiser’s Game One Multi-Platform Headset drops to $115 shipped (Reg. $140)
- Samsung’s latest SSDs will reach capacities of 4TB at costs lower than before
- This 60-in-1 Screwdriver Kit is perfect for repairing just about any electronic for $9
- Get Future.dj Pro Music Mixer for $19 on Windows and Mac
- Save 40% on a Prima Photo Tripod and Lowepro Camera Bag: $60 shipped
- Grind your own fresh coffee w/ Cuisinart’s Auto Burr Mill for $37 (Reg. $50)
- Levi’s Wearhouse Event offers denim from $15 & shirts for $10 to update your wardrobe
- This height adjustable standing desk is a great option for your iMac: $110 shipped (35% off)
- Behringer DeepMind analog synths get huge $300 price drops: 6 & 12-voice, more
- Add ‘A Tale of Two Cities’ to your Kindle eBook library for FREE
- This rechargeable bedside LED light is great for any room at $17 Prime shipped
- American Eagle cuts 50% off all of its shorts with deals for men & women from $15
- Walmart Grooming Bag is back w/ 5 items for $7 ($18 value): Equate, Gold Bond, more
- Selena Gomez’s new fall line for COACH is now available w/ more on the way
- Grab up to $60 worth of MyProtein Impact Whey Isolate for just $34 shipped
Samsung’s latest 8-inch Galaxy Tab A 32GB Tablet falls to $170 (Reg. $200)
Insignia Portable Bluetooth Speaker w/ Google Assistant for $40 (Reg. up to $100)
Amazon kicks off huge Disney digital HD movie sale w/ all your favorites
This week’s best iTunes movie deals: DreamWorks from $8, action thrillers, more
Apple AirPods return to $136 shipped w/ this promo code (Reg. $159)
Anker launches biggest sale of the year from $5: iPhone cases, cables, USB-C hubs, much more
How to choose the best lighting for your smart home: Philips Hue, LIFX, Nanoleaf and more
MORE NEW DEALS:
ViewSonic’s 1080p HD projector is down to $400 (Reg. $500), today only
- Today’s Amazon Gold Box has leather MacBook messenger bags for under $49 (Reg. $80)
- Smartphone Accessories: Monoprice 45W USB-C Wall Charger $11 shipped, more
- Add some smarts to your lights w/ GE’s Z-Wave Dimmer Switch at $30 shipped (25% off)
- Let Anker’s RoboVac 11S Robotic Vacuum handle the mess, now at $180 (22% off)
- Give the kids a cert. refurb iPhone 6/s/Plus from $140 today at Woot
- Score HP’s top-rated AirPrint-enabled AiO Printer at 20% off, now down to $40 shipped
- Sony’s 2.1-Ch Hi-Res Sound Bar upgrades your home theater for $320 shipped (33% off)
- Samsung’s 28-inch 4K 60Hz Monitor: $220 refurb or $250 new (Orig. $370)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Invoice By Alto, Floor Plan, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Deus Ex Mankind Deluxe $9, Rise of the Tomb Raider $15, more
- Polaroid’s OneStep 2 Instant Camera gets first major price drop to $100 (Reg. $120)
- Going back to school? Prime members enjoy the AmazonBasics White Backpack at $12
- Stainless steel extra-wide-slot toaster down to $25 today (Reg. up to $50)
- The FLIR ONE Pro Thermal Camera for iOS drops to $299 shipped (Reg. $399)
- See ‘The Meg’ in theaters for $5 off w/ no online fees thanks to Atom Tickets
- June unveils its more affordable second-gen. Smart Oven w/ launch day deal
- Pre-order the 256-page hardcover Super Mario Encyclopedia for $24 (Reg. up to $40)
- The SWAGTRON Cali Drift marries skateboards and scooters w/ a 250W electric motor [Deal]
- Bella’s personal Rocket Blender is just $10 at Best Buy for today only (Reg. $30)
- Pick up a new Bosch 12V Drill/Driver Kit for $79, more in today’s Gold Box
- Stay in shape on the road, TRX Travel Suspension Set now $50 (Reg. $100)
- Today only, Sperry’s Flash Sale updates your sneakers w/ styles for $30 shipped
- Eddie Bauer takes an extra 30% off everything sitewide: jackets, shirts, boots & more
- Sierra Trading’s Run Wild Sale has deals from $10: adidas, Under Armour, New Balance, more
- PUMA’s Private Sale offers deals from $10 on over 1,900 items: sneakers, apparel, more
- Jos. A. Bank’s Super Tuesday Sale discounts select apparel, shoes & accessories from $15
- 9to5Toys Daily: August 07, 2018
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Hori’s latest accessory brings the D-Pad back to your Nintendo Switch, now up for preorder
Best men’s work attire under $60 from Steve Madden, Perry Ellis, more
Blizzard is turning your favorite Overwatch weapons into foam Nerf blasters
- Bentley’s 100th Anniversary book weighs 66-pounds, folds out to match full-size car
- Hands-on: LEGO’s new Harry Potter BrickHeadz are the most magical brick-built figures yet
- Walmart announces Alphabot, a robot to help prepare your online orders
- Best Console Game Releases for August: Madden NFL 19, Shenmue, more
- How to choose the best lighting for your smart home: Philips Hue, LIFX, Nanoleaf and more
- Nintendo’s runaway hit NES Classic is outselling all other consoles this summer
- The Vinpok Taptek might finally be a worthy wireless mechanical keyboard for Mac users
- VIZIO’s latest software update will give your SmartCast TV over 100 free channels
- Our favorite men’s sports sunglasses under $50 from Nike, Spy & more
- Sennheiser’s Memory Mic wirelessly records high-quality audio for your home iPhone movies
- Best accessories to keep your dorm organized from $25
- Comcast and Amazon’s partnership will bring Prime Video to X1 cable boxes later this year
- VIZIO’s latest software update will give your SmartCast TV over 100 free channels
- The Drip robotic coffeemaker is fit for an Apple Store
- JAM Audio launches ANC headphones, Bluetooth speakers, and more w/ new branding
- The hilarious Donut County drops later this month on iOS, Mac and PS4 [Video]
- Inventors Assemble! littleBits teams up with the Avengers for new superhero coding kit
- Destiny 2: Forsaken, the game’s most controversial update, is available for pre-order
- Sony’s new 4K TVs feature ‘its Pinnacle of Picture Quality’ and Netflix Calibrated Mode
- Strava fitness app launches ‘Summit’ flexible paid tiers with training, safety, and analysis packs
- Our favorite summer shoes under $50 that transition perfectly to fall
- July’s eye-catching fan-made LEGO Ideas kits include a jet engine replica and more
- Nintendo closing in on 20 million Switch consoles sold, but numbers are starting to drop off
- Canon’s latest PowerShot camera sports 4K and is built for selfies
- Origin Access Premier is here and will offer early access to Battlefield V, FIFA 19, more for PC gamers
- ecobee thermostat’s new Peak Relief feature cuts down on energy usage, saves you money
- New Audiobus update integrates your iOS production workflow like never before
- Pottery Barn’s Modern Baby Collection is here with stylish furniture, decor, strollers, more
- HyperX’s new Pulsefire FPS Pro gaming mouse packs onboard memory for custom profiles