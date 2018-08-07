Qualcomm teases Sept 10th reveal for next-gen wearable chipsets to power future Wear OS devices

Google’s Wear OS platform has been mostly running on the same old Snapdragon Wear 2100 chipset for the past couple of years. While that chipset is capable of running the platform, it hasn’t really evolved to keep up with the demand of newer software and customers. Now, it looks like Qualcomm is preparing to introduce a successor…

The best gifts for Android users

Earlier this year, Google and Qualcomm confirmed that work was underway on a new chipset design for wearable devices which would allow for a lot more flexibility. That includes multiple variants for different use cases, “dedicated, no-compromise” chips, and “significantly” improved battery life. The two companies even confirmed that the next generation of Wear OS devices would be powered by this new chipset, but no timeline was provided beyond “this fall.”

Today, we’re finally getting a date for this new hardware. Apparently, Qualcomm is preparing to reveal everything on September 10th. While we don’t know all the details of what’s in store, a save-the-date invite sent to members of the press teases to “set your watches” ahead of the coming reveal. The invite doesn’t tell us if this is a proper event, although the mention of San Francisco seems to suggest that, but clearly the company is preparing something significant.

More than likely, we’ll also get some notes about what sort of new hardware will be using these new chipsets. As have been previously noted, Google is apparently launching a new smartwatch on top of Wear OS this fall, possibly alongside the Pixel 3, and it would likely be powered by this new chipset.

Hmmm. Just got a save-the-date from Qualcomm. Wonder what's happening September 10? pic.twitter.com/HVeJrVSo2k — Michael Fisher (@theMrMobile) August 7, 2018

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: