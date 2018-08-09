Fortnite for Android now available in beta, but only for Samsung devices (for 3 days)

Fortnite is a truly a worldwide phenomenon, and this week we’ve finally gotten official details on when it will launch on Android and, well, the news is mixed.

As we already knew, Fortnite isn’t launching on Google Play. Rather, it will be distributed through Epic’s own website as an APK. The game is launching first as a beta, and for a little while, it’s going to be only available on Samsung devices.

On select Samsung smartphones, Fortnite will be available through the Galaxy Apps store for download. The game is available for the Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S9, S8, and S7, as well as the Galaxy Tab S4 and Tab S3. Samsung is even debuting an exclusive “Galaxy” skin for Note 9 and Tab S4 owners. Note 9 pre-orders also get 15,000 V-Bucks.

Apparently, Fortnite for Android will open up to the rest of the ecosystem on August 12th. Epic says it will only work on “high-end” devices. We don’t know exactly what that entails just yet, but presumably, it will include devices such as Google’s Pixel, LG’s flagships, and many others.

Just like on iOS, Fortnite mobile on Android is the same basic game that millions already play on PCs and consoles. The Battle Royale mode sets you or up to four of your friends against 100 other players in various modes all in the pursuit of a Victory Royale.

The game gets updated on a pretty regular basis, bringing changes to the map, new weapons, and tons of character customizations. Those updates are free, but many will want to purchase the Battle Pass as well as skins for characters to enhance the gameplay.

