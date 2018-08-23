9to5Toys Lunch Break: Huawei Mate 10 Pro 128GB $499, Kenwood Android Auto Receiver $500, SanDisk 1TB SSD $170, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Huawei’s Mate 10 Pro 128GB Unlocked Smartphone is back to $499 (Reg. $550+)
Kenwood 6.8-inch Android Auto Receiver $500, today only (Reg. $600+)
Give your PC new life w/ a SanDisk 1TB Internal SSD for $170 (Reg. $200+)
Satechi takes rare 15% off sitewide for 9to5 readers: USB-C accessories, hubs, docks, more!
Anker Back to School Sale from $8: save on headphones, chargers, projectors, more!
Apple previous-gen. 13-inch MacBook Pro sans Touch Bar from $1,050 shipped
Save $400 on prev. gen. MacBook Pros w/ Touch Bar: $1,399 (Tax NY/NJ only)
Apple’s latest 9.7-inch iPad on sale from $299 in new back to school promo
iTunes gift cards are now 15% off w/ email delivery via eBay
This week’s best iTunes movie deals: Bundles from $25, 4K films starting at $5, $1 rental, more
Behind the Screens: Damien’s custom video editing workstation for 9to5Google
MORE NEW DEALS:
AiO functionality highlight this HP InkJet for $39 shipped (Reg. $60)
- Audio-Technica’s Bluetooth Headphones fall to $124 shipped (Reg. $180), more from $95
- Score TP-Link’s Deco M9 Plus 802.11ac Router 2-pack & smart plugs for $305 ($340 value)
- Keep your Wi-Fi up when the power is down w/ CyberPower’s Battery Backup: $36 (Reg. $45)
- Smartphone Accessories: Logitech X300 Portable Bluetooth Speaker $35, more
- Wrap your iPad Pro in an AmazonBasics Smart Case from $5.50 (various sizes/styles)
- Elago’s vintage Mac-inspired Apple Watch stand is a must-have at $9 Prime shipped
- Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones w/ Apple’s W1 chip now $205 shipped (Reg. $250+)
- Walmart launches an eBook store w/ Rakuten’s Kobo to compete against Amazon’s Kindle
- Twelve South launches PlugBug Duo, charges two devices in addition to your MacBook
- Pick up BenQ’s HDMI-enabled Projector for $349, today only (Reg. $400+)
- APC’s 120VA UPS keeps your router online and iPhone charged for $35 (Reg. $50)
- Upgrade your home theater: Pioneer Andrew Jones Speaker bundle $289 ($450+ value)
- Save up to 25% on newly-released LEGO Star Wars sets and more from $15
- Classic R-TYPE sci-fi shooters now matching all-time low on iOS at $1 each
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Shadow of War $10, FIFA 18 $17, GTA V $20, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Animus Stand Alone, Cardinal Land, more
- Grab 1-yr. of NFL Game Pass + Madden NFL 19 on Xbox/PS4 for $100 ($160 value)
- These Folding Utility Carts are great for camping or the yard, now down to $90
- Amazon 1-day Kershaw Folding Knife sale w/ deals from $24 Prime shipped
- Take your crafts next level w/ a Silhouette Cutting Machine Bundle at nearly $100 off
- Stealth Cam No-Glo 14MP Trail Camera is down to $80 today (Reg. up to $160)
- Hautelook makes a splash with deals from $35: Sorel, Hunter, Cole Haan, & more
- Bella’s Hot Air Fryer is down to $40 for today only at Best Buy (Reg. $65+)
- Moen’s 2-Handle Bathroom Faucet hits Amazon low for today only: $66.50 + more
- Sierra Trading Post End of Summer Event has deals from $10: Columbia, Oakley, adidas, more
- Tory Burch cuts up to 70% off handbags, shoes, apparel & more from $89 during its Private Sale
- Sperry’s Outlet Sale drops prices from $29: boat shoes, boots, apparel, accessories, more
- Clarks Flash Sale cuts nearly $200 off select styles of boots, dress shoes, sneakers, more
- Dockers discounts all of its tops with styles from just $15: t-shirts, button downs & more
- Vineyard Vines Whale of a Sale takes up to 50% off polo shirts, pullovers & more from $20
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Panasonic updates its beloved compact LX100 w/ touchscreen, 4K, more
Samsung debuts two new 144Hz curved gaming monitors with affordable price tags
Paramount set to adapt Monument Valley iOS game into live-action movie
- HP’s upcoming OMEN Mindframe headset will actively cool your ears to prevent perspiration
- Home Calendars under $30 to keep you organized during the school year
- ASUS unveils updated TUF Gaming FX laptops built to ‘withstand everyday abuse’
- LEGO debuts new 2,800-piece Betrayal at Cloud City set w/ 18 minifigures and more
- Wayfair’s pet line Archie & Oscar gives you a new way to spoil your furry friends
- NVIDIA unveils real-time ray tracing graphics cards w/ its RTX 20-series lineup
- Microsoft unveils loads of new console bundles & controllers at gamescom 2018
- Leica unwraps new M10-P camera featuring ultra-quiet shutter, lacks video
- Nintendo and InkyPen partner to bring comics and graphic novels to the Switch
- Madewell x Karen Walker collaboration updates your fall wardrobe with its vintage appeal
- Dell announces two new gaming monitors with refresh rates as high as 155Hz
- Sony unveils four new DualShock PS4 controllers: Metallic Copper, Camo, more
- Fitbit unveils Charge 3 w/ new aluminum design, 7-day battery life, more
- LEGO unveils new Mickey and Minnie Mouse BrickHeadz figures, now available for purchase
- Amazon could be working on its own OTA DVR system to work alongside Fire TV
- Sony’s updated CarPlay receiver integrates seamlessly with existing vehicle features
- Play Nintendo classics with your friends online using NES and SNES Party
- IKEA celebrates its 75th anniversary with vintage furniture collections
- Samsung’s latest sound bars rock Dolby Atmos & Harman Kardon branding at a premium price
- Tonal Home re-imagines the home gym with a massive display, sleek design