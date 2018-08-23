9to5Toys Lunch Break: Huawei Mate 10 Pro 128GB $499, Kenwood Android Auto Receiver $500, SanDisk 1TB SSD $170, more

- Aug. 23rd 2018 9:37 am PT

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Huawei’s Mate 10 Pro 128GB Unlocked Smartphone is back to $499 (Reg. $550+)

Kenwood 6.8-inch Android Auto Receiver $500, today only (Reg. $600+)

Give your PC new life w/ a SanDisk 1TB Internal SSD for $170 (Reg. $200+)

Satechi takes rare 15% off sitewide for 9to5 readers: USB-C accessories, hubs, docks, more!

Anker Back to School Sale from $8: save on headphones, chargers, projectors, more!

Apple previous-gen. 13-inch MacBook Pro sans Touch Bar from $1,050 shipped

Save $400 on prev. gen. MacBook Pros w/ Touch Bar: $1,399 (Tax NY/NJ only)

Apple’s latest 9.7-inch iPad on sale from $299 in new back to school promo

iTunes gift cards are now 15% off w/ email delivery via eBay

This week’s best iTunes movie deals: Bundles from $25, 4K films starting at $5, $1 rental, more

Behind the Screens: Damien’s custom video editing workstation for 9to5Google

MORE NEW DEALS:

AiO functionality highlight this HP InkJet for $39 shipped (Reg. $60)

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

Panasonic updates its beloved compact LX100 w/ touchscreen, 4K, more

Samsung debuts two new 144Hz curved gaming monitors with affordable price tags

Paramount set to adapt Monument Valley iOS game into live-action movie

