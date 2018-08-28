9to5Toys Last Call: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 64GB $484, Bose Speakers $70 off, Amazon PC Accessory Sale, more

- Aug. 28th 2018 9:38 am PT

0

Google Pixel Buds fall to new low at $92.50 shipped (Reg. $159)

Save over $155 on the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 64GB Smartphone, now at $484 shipped

Rare deals on Bose speakers today at up to $70 off: Revolve+, SoundLink, more

Nearly $100 off Bose & Beats Headphones today: QuietComfort 35, Solo3, more

Amazon 1-Day Mac/PC Accessory Sale: Linksys, NETGEAR, Samsung, more from $9

Anker offers deals on USB-C cables, audio, Qi chargers and more from $9 Prime shipped

This week’s best iTunes movie deals: 2-film bundles $10, Disney, 4K, much more

Apple’s latest 9.7-inch iPad gets back to school deals from $289 shipped

Apple AirPods down to $127.50 shipped, today only (Reg. $159)

Sonos Beam w/ AirPlay 2 + Alexa gets first notable discount to $339 (Reg. $399)

Save 15% on iTunes Gift Cards w/ email delivery at Costco

Hands-on w/ Nomad’s new Slim Wallet with integrated Tile Tracking, available now

Behind the Screens: Blair’s Home Office and Standing Desk Setup

eBay takes 15% off sitewide in early Labor Day sale: Apple, Bose, TVs, much more

Nintendo unveils new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Pro Controller and bundle

Gear up with apparel for your favorite college football team under $40

LEGO expands BrickHeadz lineup with Homer Simpson and Krusty the Clown

