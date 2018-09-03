Earin’s M-2 truly wireless earbuds pack Google Assistant for $249, available now

M-2 Now Available Online, in Black & White Variances

Malmö, SWEDEN – August 30, 2018 – Earin today announced a reimagined vision for the Earin brand and the company’s renowned line of cutting-edge earphones. Harkening back to its entrepreneurial roots, with improved patented technology and all-new color variances mark a reset of the iconic earphones that launched the company and, to this day, remain the smallest and lightest earphones on the market. In addition, today marks the first time that Earin M-2 is now available in black and white versions in territories around the globe.

Working hand-in-hand with Google, Earin has created an exclusive experience unique to M-2. With the Google Assistant built into the earphone, users can now access Google’s digital assistant simply with a long press of the earbud. This enhanced experience allows connectivity to every day uses at any time, such as voice search or adding appointments to Google calendar.

Currently available in black and white, a suite of hot new color variants including mint, rouge and light gold, will be available later this year. Engineered for sound, the M-2 earphones create a seamless user experience like no other – answering calls, playing/pausing music, and accessing digital assistants – all with a touch interface on the tip of the earbud. The magnetic docking capsule both stores and charges the earphones, offering up to 14 hours of battery life.

“We are so pleased to finally be able to bring M-2 to market in regions around the globe, having worked tirelessly to develop a product that we feel delivers the best user experience out there,” said Kiril Trajkovski, co-founder and president, Earin. “We look forward to what the future holds and continuing to work with world-class partners and innovating with new technologies.”

To accommodate busy everyday lives, the M-2 earphones were uniquely designed with an all-new patented automatic left/right recognition technology. The accelerometer is configured to provide a signal indicative of an orientation, thus eliminating the need to mark each earphone with an R or an L, and the need for users to look for such marks when inserting them into their ears. Once inserted, the earbuds automatically pair to the user’s smartphone or other Bluetooth device.

Weighing in at only 4 grams, the M-2 packs a punch, providing exceptional audio experience with ultra-low power ear-to-ear communication from left to right earbuds using NXP® Semiconductor’s MiGLO™ technology with Near Field Magnetic Induction (NFMI). The technology enables radio signals to be transmitted across the human body instead of being absorbed like traditional Bluetooth technology.

“NXP is thrilled to have Earin embrace MIGLO technology and unleash a great user experience in the M-2 True Wireless earphones,” said Bart De Loore, vice president at NXP. “NXP’s MiGLO stands as a beacon of quality for consumers. MiGLO warrants uninterrupted and low latency wireless streaming of high quality audio and data. It features low SAR (Specific Absorption Rate) and power consumption. Both attributes are key to reduce size and weight of wireless earbuds, as demonstrated in the M-2 True Wireless earphones.”

With a unique shape that creates isolation from the outside world, four integrated microphones with an industry-leading custom algorithm that “catches the sound” where it sounds most natural – in your ear. A custom algorithm filters out unwanted sounds, such as being on a metro platform, or taking a call in a busy café – you can interact freely and communicate while talking with confidence.

Earin M-2 True Wireless Earphones are now available for purchase online in both white and black and will release at select retail partners in Europe later this year. Earin M-2 is also currently available at retail stores in China and Japan. The $249 USD/Euro retail price includes the earphones and charging capsule, custom ergonomic tips to ensure a perfect fit and high quality audio, and a micro USB charging cable.