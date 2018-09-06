9to5Toys Lunch Break: Ring Smart Home from $169, Amazon Echo Look $120 + GC, adidas 25% off storewide, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

Listen to the new 9to5Toys Daily Podcast:

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2018/09/9to5Toys-Daily-9-06-2018.mp3

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Finally get a Ring Video Doorbell and Security System in these 1-day sales from $169

Get style advice, more from Amazon’s Echo Look at $120 (40% off), includes free $25 credit

Anker Labor Day Sale at Amazon has deals from $10: Audio, Qi Chargers, Cables, more

Upgrade to Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro and save up to $250 + tax considerations

Apple’s latest 15-inch MacBook Pros get $300 price drop in this sale (Tax NY/NJ only)

Grab a $50 iTunes Gift Card for under $43 over at Sam’s Club

Hundreds of AmazonBasics items are on sale: iPhone X cases $4, gaming, home, more!

Check out this Apple Watch band sale at Amazon from $3.50 in various styles, sizes

Apple Watch Series 3 deals from $280 shipped highlight post-Labor Day sales

MORE NEW DEALS:

APC’s 1080VA UPS has 8-outlets, comes w/ a FREE 10000mAh charger for $80 ($175 value)

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

iOttie expands iON lineup with stand that allows portrait and landscape wireless charging

Best Console Game Releases for September: Spider-Man, Tomb Raider, Labo, more

Denon and Marantz race to bring ‘IMAX Enhanced’ to their AirPlay 2-enabled A/V receivers