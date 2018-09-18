9to5Toys Last Call: Amazon Fire TV 4K $40, Seagate 6TB HD $100, LG 5K UltraFine Display $650, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Last Call Updates:
NETGEAR’s Arlo Pro 2 Security System w/ two cameras + solar panel hits $433 ($510 value)
- Give your surge protector some relief: 10-pack 1-ft. extension cords for $16
- Anker USB-C adapters from $8 via Amazon: Memory Card Reader, HDMI, more
- Logitech’s Orion Mechanical Gaming Keyboard drops to $77 shipped (Reg. $105)
- Samsung’s FIT Plus 256GB Flash Drive is ultra-slim and ready to go: $60 (Reg. $80)
- Expand your wired network w/ NETGEAR’s Powerline Ethernet Adapters at $65 ($25 off)
- Panasonic’s Video Baby Monitor sends alerts for temp, motion, and sound: $120 (20% off)
- Logitech’s upcoming K600 Keyboard aims to make smart TV navigation less painful
- Add this 35-Mile HDTV Antenna to your home theater at $5 Prime shipped (45% off)
- Stow your Switch in this officially-licensed Nintendo Backpack at $29 (Reg. $40)
- Keep your baby entertained & comfortable w/ the best car accessories under $25
- Stay caffeinated w/ Ninja’s Coffee Bar Glass Carafe System for $81 (Refurb, Orig. $200)
- Osmo’s teaching tools are coming to Amazon’s Fire tablets this November
- Nordstrom Rack’s The Travel Shop gets you jet-setting with top luggage from $70
- Get a FREE meal on National Cheeseburger Day at these restaurants
- Assemble the 3,900-piece LEGO Bucket Wheel Excavator for $231 (20% off), more from $16
- Nintendo eShop $50 Gift Card + $10 Newegg credit: $50 w/ free email delivery
- Sol Republic’s new Amps Air 2.0 Total Wireless Earbuds now available at $130
- Green Deals: Earthwise 21-inch Push Lawn Sweeper $57.50, more
- Digital PS4 titles from $4: Mortal Kombat XL, Batman, LEGO, much more
- Wahl 21-piece Pro Cordless Hair Clipper Kit hits Amazon low: $21 Prime shipped
- Dyson’s V6 Handheld Vacuum comes within $1 of all-time low: $120 (Refurb, Orig. $250)
- The adidas Friends & Family Sale is back w/ 25% off sitewide including top styles from $17
- Vera Bradley’s Outlet Sale is live for two days only w/ MacBook bags, duffels & more from $10
Cut the cord and save 40% with Amazon’s Fire TV 4K at $40 shipped
Add 6TB of external storage to your Mac for Time Machine, more: $100 (Reg. up to $130)
Upgrade to LG’s glorious 5K UltraFine display for $650 (Refurb, Orig. $1,300), more
Anker celebrates with some of its most popular accessories from $7
This week’s best iTunes deals: TV seasons from $5, Oceans 8 $10, 4K, much more
Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones sport stellar 40-hour battery life: $156 (Reg. $200+)
Apple’s 2017 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi 128GB is marked down to $349 (Orig. $429)
NBA 2K19 Review: Basketball’s best simulation returns and reigns supreme
MORE NEW DEALS:
Anker’s latest 1080p DashCam S1 gets a 20% discount to $90 shipped
- Save 25% on CyberPower’s 1350VA UPS, now down to its lowest price in years at $100
- Upgrade your workspace w/ today’s Flexispot Gold Box: Desk/Bike $300, more from $60
- VIZIO’s new Dolby Atmos speaker systems are available today w/ hefty price tags
- Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Flexible Mini Tripod $19 Prime shipped, more
- Master & Dynamic MH40 Headphones in Metal/Brown Leather: $220 (Reg. $400)
- Stabilize your camera for sharper photos w/ Magnus’ Deluxe Tripod: $15 (35% off)
- Fix cables and more w/ this 8-pack of Sugru moldable glue at $15.50 Prime shipped
- Identify more than 31,000 colors w/ the iPhone-friendly Nix Sensor for $69
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: GNOG, Game Dev Story, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Dark Souls Remastered & Overwatch from $24 ea. + more
- Nintendo announces Fornite Switch bundle complete with V-Bucks and exclusive items
- Top-rated travel mugs, rice cookers and more abound in today’s Gold Box from $17
- Gorilla Carts Steel Utility Cart will help you clean the yard this fall at $90
- Nutri Ninja Blender Duo w/ Auto-iQ down to $100 for today only (Reg. $160+)
- Upgrade your hunting experience w/ today’s Gold Box: Stands, Cameras, more from $30
- Amazon slated to launch at least 8 new devices with Alexa capabilities this year
- Today only, give your car a wash w/ WEN’s Electric Pressure Washer: $77.50 ($20 off)
- Kate Spade’s Surprise Sale upgrades your look with deals from $39: handbags, jewelry, more
- Under Armour’s Outlet Flash Sale takes up to 40% off apparel, shoes & accessories from $17
- GAP Factory’s deals are back with fall essentials as low as $17: jackets, boots, more
- Revamp your fall attire with Lucky Brand’s Flash Event: 50% off select jackets, tops & more
- Michael Kors drops an extra 25% off sale items w/ handbags, watches & more from $52
- 9to5Toys Daily: September 18, 2018
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Amazon launches Storefronts to highlight American-based small businesses
Rocket League announces Hot Wheels DLC w/ three cars, new arena, more
New DODOcase iPhone XS/Max/R cases & covers are now here
- Amazon opens new autonomous Go grocery store in Chicago
- Aeotec debuts its new WallSwipe Z-Wave Plus Dimmer with multi-touch controls, buy now
- Roland unveils its AX-Edge Keytar, and it can be tweaked directly from your iPhone
- OtterBox keeps your iPhone Xs/Max/R safe w/ new case lineup from $40
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 to launch on Switch in 2019, here’s 37 seconds of gameplay footage
- Upgrade your fall look with a new fashion-forward backpack under $75
- Amazon is set to release new devices this fall, here’s three event predictions
- Samsung debuts a trio of new AKG Bluetooth Headphones, now available for purchase
- Nintendo announces a two-pack of wireless NES controllers for Switch at $60
- Moshi’s iPhone Xs/Max/R case lineup has some awesome options like the StealthCover, more
- Pad & Quill’s new lineup of leather iPhone Xs/Max/r cases & wallets + 10% off
- Dyson announces its 360 Heurist robotic vacuum, a nice improvement over the 360 Eye
- Crate & Barrel x Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James gets your tabletop ready for guests
- WaterField intros Fused Suede Case for the new iPhone Xs/Max/r, more
- Wisenet launches SmartCam N1 and N2 with reduced motion alerts via facial recognition
- littleBits unveils 3 new original kits letting you assemble a space rover, synth guitar, more
- Amazon set to sell 7-foot Christmas trees, more online this holiday season
- AOC announces four affordable, curved gaming displays ranging from 24- to 32-inches
- Mad for Plaid: Cool weather styles for the entire family under $30
- LEGO debuts new 1,166-piece Winter Village Fire Station to get you in the holiday spirit
- FromSoftware’s new PSVR game Déraciné gets release date, new trailer [Video]
- Nintendo announces 7-day FREE trial of its Switch Online Service ahead of launch