Google’s new $30 USB-C earbuds bring Pixel Buds features, Assistant, real-time translation

While we didn’t get a new set of Pixel Buds today, Google did quietly reveal a new pair of USB-C earbuds for its headphone jack-less flagship smartphones that cost just $30. Here’s what you need to know.

The new “Google Pixel USB-C earbuds” are a wired pair of earbuds for Google’s smartphones which promise good audio on a budget. Google says that these earbuds provide “smooth sound” with 24-bit audio. The overall design is pretty similar to that of the Pixel Buds, but these are closer to how Apple styles its Earpods, with glossy white plastic.

Of course, these earbuds connect over USB-C and they should work with any device for basic audio. Google does mention that they “work best” with Pixel phones, though. Adjustable loops enable a snug fit in your ear and there’s an inline remote on the cable.

For $30, these are a pretty sweet add-on for Pixel owners, but what really sells them is some of the added features. Using the inline remote, users can trigger Google Assistant just like they would on a pair of Pixel Buds, and notifications are available at the tap of a button as well. There’s even real-time translation using Google Translate. The company says that this feature will work on any device running Android 9 Pie or higher.

Get directions, answers, and info with your Google Assistant. Just press and hold the black button on your remote. Get the latest without touching your phone. Press and hold the “volume up” button to hear your latest notifications.Communicate in over 40 languages with in-ear help from Google Translate. Just press and hold the black button and say “Hey Google, help me speak Japanese.”

