9to5Toys Lunch Break: Sony Xperia 32GB $50 off, WD 6TB Desktop Drive $110, Aukey Aura LED Ring Lamp $45, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Score Sony’s unlocked Xperia XA2 32GB Android Smartphone for $250 ($50 off)
WD’s reliable 6TB My Book USB 3.0 Desktop Hard Drive drops to $110 (Reg. up to $150)
Aukey’s Aura LED Ring Lamp brings home ambient lighting for $44.50 (20% off), more
This week’s best iTunes movie deals: 4K sale from $5, bundles from $20, $1 rental, more
Best Buy’s Apple open-box sale includes rarely discounted accessories + Apple Watch Series 4
Apple’s previous generation 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi 128GB is now $349 (Orig. $429)
Apple’s latest 9.7-inch iPad is on sale from $289 in various configurations
Save $400 on Apple’s prev. gen. 15-inch MacBook Pro, now $1,999 shipped
Anker’s popular Mars II Projector is 20% off, plus lightning cables, more from $15
Outfit your new Google Pixel 3 with a Ringke case from $4
Pre-order the HyperJuice USB-C Battery Pack for $159 before the price increases to $299
MORE NEW DEALS:
adidas offers a rare discount on NMD styles for men and women from $49 shipped
- Add four USB 3.0 ports to your Mac with Anker’s $7 data hub
- Surveil your home w/ Foscam’s 1080p Wi-Fi Pan/Tilt/Zoom Camera at $70 (Reg. $85)
- Load up on Anker 3-ft. MFi Lightning Cables for $5 Prime shipped
- Amazfit’s Pace Smartwatch is a fraction of the cost of many others: $110 shipped ($20 off)
- Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 18W USB-C Compact Wall Charger $10, more
- Garmin Instinct smartwatch arrives with rugged build and 14 day battery life
- Let iRobot’s Roomba 650 Robotic Vacuum take care of the chores at $180 (Refurb, Orig. $375)
- Toys R Us lives! The iconic toy store cancels bankruptcy filing, rebrands as Geoffrey’s Toy Box
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Dragon’s Crown Pro $20, Resident Evil Collection $30, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: iWriter, Mystery of Blackthorn, more
- Bring home The Office Complete Series for $40, more Blu-ray deals from $7
- Amazon’s Christopher Knight patio furniture sale: Lounge Chairs $100 off, more
- Dyson eBay store now offers 25% off: upright vac $180, hair dryer $220, more
- Motor Trend Magazine print & iPad access: 4-yrs. for $12 (Reg. $36+)
- Ditch the oil and gas for Greenworks’ 21-inch 40V Electric Mower: $200 (Reg. $400)
- Get the perfect fit w/ a Top Grain Leather Ratchet Belt for $46.50 (Reg. $60)
- Amazon’s Gold Box has handcrafted leather Oxford dress shoes from $85 (Reg. $130)
- Kate Spade Friends & Family Sale features 30% off sitewide: handbags, shoes, boots, more
- Designer fragrances at Hautelook from $10: Vince Camuto, Kate Spade, more
- Nordstrom Rack’s Cold Weather Shop cuts up to 50% off The North Face, Sorel, UGG, more
- Abercrombie Clearance Event takes up to 60% off jackets, sweaters, jeans & more
- Dockers offers an extra 30% off all sale items w/ khaki pants, outerwear & more from $26
- Amazon 1-day nutritional vitamin sale from $5: Multi-Vitamins, Melatonin, more
- 9to5Toys Daily: October 11, 2018
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Quirky kitchen gadgets that’ll liven up any home for under $20
Dyson unveils its new Airwrap Hair Styler that can curl, dry or straighten your hair
- Whole Foods expands delivery and pickup for Prime members, save $10 on first order
- How to: upgrade your cord-cutting setup w/ HDHomeRun & Plex to enjoy sports, news, more
- Organize & upgrade your entertainment center w/ these tools for under $20
- How to change your online PSN ID starting in early 2019, beta launches soon
- Nintendo brings new, souped-up Legend of Zelda ‘Living the life of luxury!’ to Switch Online
- Sony CEO confirms a next-generation PlayStation is in the works
- Keep yourself motivated this fall with a new pair of running shoes for under $75
- Devialet’s upcoming Phantom Reactor speaker comes in two sizes and may get AirPlay 2
- Marshall unveils revamped Bluetooth speaker and headphone lineup w/ iconic styling
- Ubiquiti releases new AmpliFi Instant Mesh Wi-Fi System, sets up in under 2 minutes
- Apogee Jam+ brings portable pro recording to iOS/Mac, available today at Apple stores
- How to host a paint night at home & channel your inner Bob Ross
- Chrissy Teigen just launched a new kitchen line at Target with prices from just $4
- Microsoft’s Surface Headphones sport auto play/pause, hands-free Cortana, and more
- HyperX Cloud MIX gaming headset transforms into Bluetooth headphones
- Limited run Porsche Writing Desk set to hit auction later this month
- Microsoft brings console-quality gaming to your smartphone w/ new Project xCloud service
- Nintendo patented a cell phone case that looks like a Game Boy and it has me excited
- Amazon’s New World MMO RPG gets leaked: combat, crafting, more [Video]
- Sherpa jackets and vests are all the rage this fall, here are our favorites from $55
- Focal’s high-end Elegia headphones aim to provide audiophiles with ‘pure musical bliss’
- Toylander recreates 1948 Series 1 Land Rover with miniature electric style
- Hori debuts new Pokémon-themed Nintendo Switch accessories, preorder now
- Dell’s latest Alienware m15 laptop packs up to a GTX 1080, 4K screen, more in a thin & light body
- Samsung’s incredible 8K TV is now available for pre-order w/ $15,000 price tag
- AirPods may finally have some competition thanks to RHA’s TrueConnect earbuds
- Levi’s x Justin Timberlake unveil a fall collection with 20 pieces starting at $30
- New Nintendo Switch hardware is reportedly in the works for 2019