9to5Toys Lunch Break: Pixel 3/XL + $150 Gift Card, Anchor Pro Headphone Mount $13, Logitech Harmony Touch $70, more

9to5Toys now has a new app! Download it to stay to date on the best gear and deals on the web. Plus don’t forget to check us out on Apple News and sign up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

Listen to the new 9to5Toys Daily Podcast:

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2018/10/9to5Toys-Daily-10-16-2018.mp3

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Anchor Pro Under-Desk Headphone Mount hits all-time low: $13 Prime shipped (20% off)

Too many home theater remotes? Logitech’s $70 Harmony Touch controls 15 devices

Save $200 on Apple’s latest 15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Intel’s 6-core i7 $2,199

Apple’s latest 12-inch MacBook 512GB is now $660 off

Your choice of Pioneer CarPlay Receivers from $350 plus up to $200 in rebates

Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi 128GB hits all-time low at $357 shipped (Reg. $429)

Anker’s best charging accessories are on sale from $11, USB-C hubs $30, more

9to5Toys iOS app now available! Stay up to date on the best deals and coolest gear

Giveaway: Win the new Apple-inspired Twelve South accessory collection worth $155

Review: LEGO’s life-size Porg is one of the cutest kits yet & a must-have for Star Wars fans

MORE NEW DEALS:

Black Friday 2018 GUIDES:

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

Nintendo debuts custom Diablo III Switch console for lovers of the dungeon crawler