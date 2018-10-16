9to5Toys Lunch Break: Pixel 3/XL + $150 Gift Card, Anchor Pro Headphone Mount $13, Logitech Harmony Touch $70, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Target to offer $150 gift card with Pixel 3/XL pre-orders
Anchor Pro Under-Desk Headphone Mount hits all-time low: $13 Prime shipped (20% off)
Too many home theater remotes? Logitech’s $70 Harmony Touch controls 15 devices
iTunes launches massive Dolby Atmos 4K movie sale from $5, plus this week’s $1 rental, more
Save $200 on Apple’s latest 15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Intel’s 6-core i7 $2,199
Apple’s latest 12-inch MacBook 512GB is now $660 off
Your choice of Pioneer CarPlay Receivers from $350 plus up to $200 in rebates
Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi 128GB hits all-time low at $357 shipped (Reg. $429)
Anker’s best charging accessories are on sale from $11, USB-C hubs $30, more
9to5Toys iOS app now available! Stay up to date on the best deals and coolest gear
Giveaway: Win the new Apple-inspired Twelve South accessory collection worth $155
Review: LEGO’s life-size Porg is one of the cutest kits yet & a must-have for Star Wars fans
Review: PaMu Scroll brings wireless charging, Bluetooth 5.0, more to rival AirPods at just $39
MORE NEW DEALS:
Smartphone Accessories: AmazonBasics 40W Four-Port USB Wall Charger $16, more
- ELAC’s lineup of speakers has stellar ratings, now on sale from $230 at Amazon
- How to get the Philips Hue look for under $40
- Amazon announces new Kindle Paperwhite with thinner, waterproof design
- Ooma Telo delivers free VoIP calling, more for $63 shipped (Reg. $80)
- Samsung’s Dolby Atmos 3.1.2-Channel Soundbar hits Amazon low at $606 (40% off)
- Recording on Android just got a lot better w/ the all-in-one Spire Studio system
- Kwikset Convert Lock is a must-have for Z-Wave smart homes at $104.50 (20% off), more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: NBA 2K19 $40 or less, Mega Man X Collection 1+2 $30, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Tempest Pirate RPG, Be Focused Pro, more
- Zelda Creating a Champion SE Book + cloth map at $60 (Pre-order, Reg. $100)
- BLACK+DECKER’s Project Kit includes a drill, hammer, more for $56.50
- Amazon’s Gold Box has your Halloween candy shopping covered from $7.50
- Tidy up your shop with the AmazonBasics Tool Organizer for $7 Prime shipped
- Gerber’s 12-tool Multi-Plier hits its Amazon all-time low just in time for holiday packages
- Stock up on gift cards at up to 20% off: Lowe’s, PSN, Krispy Kreme, many more
- Switch to French Press w/ Caribou Coffee’s 5-cup coffee maker at $10 (Reg. $30)
- Update your bedding for fall with sheets in loads of colors starting at just $16 Prime shipped
- Rockport refreshes your look w/ 25% off select boots, dress shoes & more + free shipping
- Marmot jackets, vests, pants & more from $63 shipped during its Past Season Event
- Sperry’s One Day Flash Sale kicks it up a notch with select boat shoes at 50% off
- 9to5Toys Daily: October 16, 2018
Black Friday 2018 GUIDES:
Amazon Black Friday 2018: deals, Prime memberships, Alexa-only offers, more
- Walmart Black Friday 2018: Doorbusters, in-store savings, hours, more
- Target Black Friday 2018: REDcard benefits, Thanksgiving hours, free shipping, more
- Nordstrom Rack Black Friday 2018: Rewards program discounts, free shipping, hours, more
- Monoprice’s Black Friday Mini Sale discounts monitors, speakers and more
- Kohl’s Black Friday Toy Guide is here w/ LEGO, FAO Schwarz, Hot Wheels, more
- LEGO 2018 Holiday Book: get a first look at exclusive sets, promos and more
- Amazon Top 100 Toys List arrives with this year’s hottest gifts
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Nintendo debuts custom Diablo III Switch console for lovers of the dungeon crawler
- Let Alexa scare the kids this halloween with custom doorbell responses
- Cookbooks for Kindle you can buy under $3: Giada De Laurentiis, Jim Lahey, more
- Best Halloween 2018 costumes for couples under $100
- Best iPhone XR clear case alternatives to Apple’s official $40 option
- Xbox One October update brings Dolby Vision to beat PlayStation, Alexa skills, and more
- Garmin Instinct smartwatch arrives with rugged build and 14 day battery life
- Razer unveils Raiju Mobile gaming controller w/ 23-hour battery life & Hair Trigger Mode
- New ROLI Beatmaker Kit brings 5D touch to your arsenal + 6 months of lessons & more
- It’s flannel season, gear up with our favorite styles under $50
- Top Greener launches line of affordable smart home accessories w/ energy monitoring, more
- Toys R Us lives! The iconic toy store cancels bankruptcy filing, rebrands as Geoffrey’s Toy Box
- AT&T will offer a streaming service with HBO and WarnerMedia content in late 2019
- Quirky kitchen gadgets that’ll liven up any home for under $20
- Dyson unveils its new Airwrap Hair Styler that can curl, dry or straighten your hair
- Whole Foods expands delivery and pickup for Prime members, save $10 on first order
- How to: upgrade your cord-cutting setup w/ HDHomeRun & Plex to enjoy sports, news, more
- Organize & upgrade your entertainment center w/ these tools for under $20
- How to change your online PSN ID starting in early 2019, beta launches soon
- Nintendo brings new, souped-up Legend of Zelda ‘Living the life of luxury!’ to Switch Online
- Sony CEO confirms a next-generation PlayStation is in the works
- Keep yourself motivated this fall with a new pair of running shoes for under $75
- Devialet’s upcoming Phantom Reactor speaker comes in two sizes and may get AirPlay 2