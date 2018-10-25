166: Alphabet earnings, Andy Rubin misconduct, Pixel 3 issues | 9to5Google Daily

Today we’ve got a pretty random collection of stories, ranging from Alphabet earnings to Pixel 3 issues to the announcement of the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3…
- Alphabet reports Q3 2018 revenue of $33.74 billion
- Report: Google shielded Andy Rubin, other ex-Google executives accused of sexual misconduct
- What issues have you had with your Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL? [Poll]
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 goes official w/ no notch, sliding camera module, 10GB RAM, Snapdragon 845
- Google Lens comes to the mobile web in Google Images
