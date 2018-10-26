167: Samsung stories, Chrome OS 70, Google ‘Play Pass’ | 9to5Google Daily

Today we’ve got a couple Samsung stories, Chrome OS 70 is finally rolling out, and Google might be developing and interesting subscription ‘Play Pass’ service.
- Samsung Galaxy S10 reportedly launching w/ 5G, slimmer bezels, camera under display, possibly no headphone jack
- Samsung working with Google on ‘special version of Android’ for foldable phone ‘Winner’
- Chrome OS 70 rolling out w/ completely redesigned tablet UI, floating Gboard, more
- Google might be developing a ‘Play Pass’ subscription service for Android apps & games
- Smartphone Accessories: Elevation Lab NightPad 10W Qi Charger $28 shipped, more
- Black Friday 2018 – the best deals, ad leaks, news, more
