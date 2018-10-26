Samsung working with Google on ‘special version of Android’ for foldable phone ‘Winner’

Samsung has been working on developing a folding smartphone for years now, and it seems like we’re getting incredibly close to its debut. Thanks to a new report today, we’re learning that Google is actively involved in the foldable Samsung phone.

According to Bloomberg, Samsung is apparently “rushing” development of its bendable device as it hopes to “dominate a niche market with potential to grow.” The report further explains Samsung’s work with this device codenamed “Winner.”

Samsung is debating between two prototypes in the final stretch: one longer horizontally and the other vertically when unfolded, while both open from side and side. The landscape model has fallen out of favor recently with designers who see the portrait type as easier to hold with one hand even though its display may feel narrower when opened.

Interestingly, Google is reportedly working directly with the company on developing a “special version of Android” specifically for this foldable Samsung phone. The final UI will apparently rest on which hardware design is decided on.

Given other dual-screen devices running Android and having issues with the extra space, Google’s help with development will probably result in a far better, smoother user experience that doesn’t feel hacked together.

We could get our first peek at this new device as early as next month at Samsung’s Developer Conference in San Francisco with “detailed conceptual images” showing off the hardware and interface.

