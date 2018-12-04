9to5Toys Lunch Break: NVIDIA SHIELD TV $160, Anker Stocking-Stuffers from $8, Netgear Orbi Mesh Wi-Fi System $300, more

- Dec. 4th 2018 9:38 am PT

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

NVIDIA SHIELD TV Gaming Edition 4K Media Player gets a 20% price cut to $160 shipped

Anker’s stocking-stuffer sale at Amazon has gifts from $8 shipped

Netgear’s Orbi Pro Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System drops to Amazon low at $300 (20% off), more

This week’s best iTunes movie deals: Home Alone, Christmas Vacation, 4K from $5, more

Save on previous generation 13-inch MacBook Pros, today only from $1,550

Today only, score an iPhone X from $660 at Woot (Refurb, Orig. $999+)

Nomad’s Sport Strap for Apple Watch drops to $25 with our code (Reg. $40)

Apple’s latest 9.7-inch iPad is back to $289 shipped (Reg. $329)

9to5Toys Gift Guide: Trevor’s favorite low-cost tech essentials

9to5Toys Gift Guide: Blair’s favorite smart home must-haves

9to5Toys Gift Guide: Simon’s favorite tech gifts for banishing clutter

MORE NEW DEALS:

Beats Pill+ Bluetooth Speakers drop to $109 shipped, today only (Reg. $180)

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

Cozy up by the fire with these four new books on our December Reading List

Analogue partners with Ghostly to unleash a gorgeous, limited edition Super Nt SNES console

