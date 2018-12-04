9to5Toys Lunch Break: NVIDIA SHIELD TV $160, Anker Stocking-Stuffers from $8, Netgear Orbi Mesh Wi-Fi System $300, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
NVIDIA SHIELD TV Gaming Edition 4K Media Player gets a 20% price cut to $160 shipped
Anker’s stocking-stuffer sale at Amazon has gifts from $8 shipped
Netgear’s Orbi Pro Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System drops to Amazon low at $300 (20% off), more
This week’s best iTunes movie deals: Home Alone, Christmas Vacation, 4K from $5, more
Save on previous generation 13-inch MacBook Pros, today only from $1,550
Today only, score an iPhone X from $660 at Woot (Refurb, Orig. $999+)
Nomad’s Sport Strap for Apple Watch drops to $25 with our code (Reg. $40)
Apple’s latest 9.7-inch iPad is back to $289 shipped (Reg. $329)
9to5Toys Gift Guide: Trevor’s favorite low-cost tech essentials
9to5Toys Gift Guide: Blair’s favorite smart home must-haves
9to5Toys Gift Guide: Simon’s favorite tech gifts for banishing clutter
MORE NEW DEALS:
Beats Pill+ Bluetooth Speakers drop to $109 shipped, today only (Reg. $180)
- Bring home Blink’s XT Security Camera System plus an Echo Dot for $79 shipped ($160+ value)
- Samson’s Studio Microphone Recording Pack drops to $60 shipped (40% off), today only
- Swagtron 250W 18MPH foldable electric scooter with run flat tires: $271 shipped ($89 off)
- Smartphone Accessories: OLALA 7500mAh Power Bank w/ MFi Lightning Cable $12.50, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: F1 2016, Brainbean, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Spider-Man $40, Wolfenstein II $20, more
- Here’s how to get the Fallout 76 canvas West Tek bag you thought you bought
- Save 20% on LEGO City, Classic, Marvel, Star Wars and more, from $4 at Target, more
- Easy stocking stuffer: Rawlings official MLB baseball w/ case $11.50 (Reg. up to $20)
- This multi-workout portable gym system just hit the Amazon all-time low at $28 (Reg. $35+)
- This lock is 10x stronger than a deadbolt, protect your home with HAVEN for $115
- Get your life in order with these Quartet Whiteboards & Calendars from $23 shipped
- Gourmia 8-Quart Pressure Cooker w/ steam rack now just $60 shipped (Reg. $100)
- Amazon’s Gold Box includes Funko Pops, Marvel accessories and more from $5
- Anki Overdrive delivers iPhone-controlled racing for $83, Fast & Furious Edition $93
- Grab a new outdoor game from $5 in today’s Gold Box: Kan Jam, Croquet, Connect 4, more
- Tenergy drones are great for beginner pilots and less expensive than DJI from $24
- Meguiar’s best-selling Water Magnet Drying Towel now just $7 shipped (Reg. $12)
- Converse takes an additional 30% off its holiday favorites, with shoes and more from $7
- These hardcover art books from $16 would make great gifts:
- Lifesize toys and furniture from Step2, Kidkraft and more highlight this Amazon sale from $10
- Find KidKraft, Disney, and many other toys from $5 shipped in Amazon’s Gold Box
- Fossil’s HoliYAY Sale takes 25% off sitewde to refresh your everyday accessories, prices from $36
- ALDO spruces up your kicks with an extra 30% off shoes, boots, sneakers, more
- Jos. A. Bank takes up to 70% off sitewide with stylish items from just $40 shipped
- 9to5Toys Daily: December 04, 2018
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Cozy up by the fire with these four new books on our December Reading List
Analogue partners with Ghostly to unleash a gorgeous, limited edition Super Nt SNES console
- Amazon Best of Prime 2018 details this year’s best-sellers, including one big surprise
- LEGO expands its brick-built City lineup with new 2,500-piece Creator Expert Corner Garage
- Amazon had a record-breaking weekend, here’s what you bought the most of at 9to5toys
- Create tempo-synced social media posts in minutes with Roland’s Beat Sync Maker for iOS
- Big Mouth Billy Bass enters the 21st century with Amazon Alexa compatibility, preorder now
- Here’s when you can jump in to Red Dead Online, starts today for some
- V-MODA’s BassFit Wireless Headphones focus on durability to crush the competition
- Roku TV Wireless Speakers pair easily, automatically adjust volume, and ship tomorrow
- Raspberry Pi’s latest 3 Model A+ brings processor/thermal improvements, more
- New Mac mini Travel Cases from WaterField are now up for pre-order starting from $59
- eBay 2018 Toy Book highlights rare and retro toys to bring in shoppers with a dose of nostalgia
- PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is officially coming to PlayStation 4 on December 7th
- Nomad unveils luxurious leather home for your AirPods case, pre-order now
- eBay home services aim to affordably take the headache out of setting up new gear
- Mountain Hardwear’s Gift Guide offers fresh ideas for cold weather adventurers
- CORSAIR announces the VENGEANCE 5180 pre-built gaming PC
- The upcoming Shadow VR will offer QHD resolution, 110º FoV, and a Snapdragon 835 processor
- Amazon Best Books of 2018: Educated, Washington Black, Stephen King’s Elevation, more
- Revamped Kohl’s Rewards includes a Black Friday preview & other perks
- The holidays are coming, outfit your entire family with matching pajamas from $10
- What is 11.11? How to prep for the biggest shopping event you might not know about
- Nintendo’s new Super Mario Party bundle features exclusive new Joy-Con and notable savings
- Top 5 third-party USB-C Power Delivery chargers for your new 36W iPad Pro from $15