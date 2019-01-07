Google Drawings can now be embedded into Google Docs and easily updated

In addition to Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides, G Suite touts other productivity apps like Google Forms and Sites. Google Drawings will soon feature improved Google Docs integration by allowing a direct and updating embed.

At the moment, users have to manually create a new drawing from the Google Docs insert menu. A separate window opens to allow users to work on a Google Drawings file, with the ability to insert once they are finished editing.

With the new integration, heading to “Drawing” in the “Insert” menu will reveal a new “From Drive” option that opens up a Drive file picker to select an existing Drawings file.

When you embed a drawing, the drawing is placed in the document, but linked to the original in Google Drawings. By using the “Update” button, you can update the drawing’s content with one click if changes are made to the source file. You can also choose to unlink drawings at a later date.

This feature will begin rolling out over the coming weeks on the web, and will be available to all users by default.

