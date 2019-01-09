Chrome’s standards-backed ad blocker will be available worldwide this July

Google last year began blocking ads in Chrome that violate the industry-created Better Ads Standards. This filtering was initially limited to sites in North America and Europe, with the browser expanding these protections to the rest of the world in July.

Developed by the Coalition for Better Ads, the Better Ads Standards focus on 12 intrusive ad experiences that are particularly disruptive to users. On both desktop and mobile, this includes pop-ups, prestitial countdowns, auto-playing video, and large sticky ads. The latter platform has other considerations like flashing animated ads and full-screen scroll.

When these experiences are identified on a site, publishers can be alerted via the Ad Experience Report in the Google Search Console. If sites do not address the warnings, Chrome will go ahead and filter out the ads from pages. Google noted today that its own advertising platforms have stopped selling ads that violate the standards.

In North American and Europe, this ad blocking has been in effect since last year and has shown results. According to Google, US, Canadian, and European sites have worked to abide by the standards. The company has already reviewed millions of sites around the world.

As of January 1, 2019, two thirds of all publishers who were at one time non-compliant to the Better Ads Standards are now in good standing. Further, out of millions of sites we’ve reviewed to date, less than 1% have had their ads filtered.

The Coalition for Better Ads is now moving to apply the standard globally. Starting July 9th, Chrome will begin filtering repeatedly disruptive ads around the world. Google is making its Ad Experience Report tool available to all publishers beginning today. This will identify intrusive ad experiences, current standings, note outstanding issues, and allow sites to request a review.

