Google says Chrome will include a built-in ad blocker beginning in early 2018

In a blog post today, Google announced that it will start including an “ad filter” in Chrome early next year as it looks to build “a better web for everyone.” Google’s plans for such a feature were first reported earlier this year and the official announcement today is a way for the company to give publishers time to improve ad quailty…

The new feature won’t block every ad, instead it will block ones that are deemed unacceptable by a group known as the Coalition for Better Ads, which includes Google, Facebook, News Corp, and The Washington Post. This includes things such as pop up ads and other ads that expand on their own.

To help publishers prepare for the new ad filter, Google is providing a tool that analyzes their webpages for any ads that may be considered disruptive. Google will implement the “Better Ads Standards” threshold in Chrome sometime in early 2018.

Chrome has always focused on giving you the best possible experience browsing the web. For example, it prevents pop-ups in new tabs based on the fact that they are annoying. In dialogue with the Coalition and other industry groups, we plan to have Chrome stop showing ads (including those owned or served by Google) on websites that are not compliant with the Better Ads Standards starting in early 2018.

This feature has a handful of implications. For one, it will push advertisers and publishers alike to ensure ads are unobtrusive. Additionally, it will ideally slow the adoption rate of ad blockers that block all advertisements, thus rewarding publishers who opt for acceptable advertisements.

There’s also, of course, the fact that Google, a massive ad company itself, is taking part in determining what ads are acceptable and unacceptable. While Google says it will block any ads that are not compliant with the Better Ads Standards, including those “owned or served by Google,” it creates a gray area for sure.