200: Google app 9.0, RIP Chromecast Audio, YouTube sharing | 9to5Google Daily

Today we’ve got episode 200 of 9to5Google Daily! We have Google app 9.0 and its features, the death of Chromecast Audio, and some YouTube/Google+ stories. Oh, and some deals.
- Google app 9.0 preps Podcasts transcription, rounded Assistant corners, and 9to5G shout-out! [APK Insight]
- Google says it is discontinuing the Chromecast Audio
- YouTube will remove automatic Twitter and Google+ posting tools later this month
- [Update: Back] PSA: Google+ is currently down, for the dozen of you who still care
- Best Buy’s new 2-day sale takes $150 off the latest iPad Pro, deals on Beats, TVs, more
- Smartphone Accessories: Anker 10W Wireless Qi Charging Stand $18, more
