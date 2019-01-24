Verizon’s Visible brings its unlimited $40/month plans to Android starting w/ Galaxy S9

Verizon quietly launched its own MVNO last year to deliver a single, affordable unlimited data plan for bring-your-own-device customers. The service originally only worked with iPhones, but today, Visible is officially announcing Android compatibility.

Barely a year after its launch, Visible is making a small expansion into the Android market. While the service works with the majority of recent iPhones, it only works with the Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy S9+ for now on the Android side of things.

Users can bring their own unlocked Galaxy S9 to the service and pay $40 a month for unlimited data at 5mbps, as well as unlimited talk and text. Alternatively, Visible is also now selling hardware directly. That includes several different iPhone models, but also now the Galaxy S9 and S9+ for $32 or $38 respectively with financing through Affirm.

To get started, Visible users on the Galaxy S9 can download the app through the Google Play Store. Following a quick setup process, the service kicks off with its affordable monthly cost. Visible says that more Android devices will be added in the future.

Visible service is now compatible on select Android models, with more devices available in the coming weeks and months. Releasing Visible’s Android experience in beta allows us to actively take the growing Visible community along for the ride as we build more features and functionality to meet the needs of all Android users.

