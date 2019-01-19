ActionDash brings Digital Wellbeing features to any Android smartphone for free

“Time well spent” has turned into a hot topic over the past couple of years, and it was one of the most anticipated features for Android Pie. Unfortunately, Google restricted it’s Digital Wellbeing tools its own Pixel devices and Android One. Now, the developer of Action Launcher has provided a solution that works on any Android phone with ActionDash.

The best gifts for Android users

If you’ll recall, Google’s suite of Digital Wellbeing tools make it easy for users to see how they’re using their phone, hopefully in an effort to cut down on wasted time. For many, it’s turned out to be a great way to monitor their usage. While those tools extend beyond that, adding options like app timers and a grayscale mode, you can get the core package using ActionDash.

With a free, ad-supported download from the Play Store, ActionDash takes advantage of just a single permission to gather stats on how you’re using your phone. With a central dashboard, you can get daily or weekly stats on what apps you’re using, how much you’re unlocking your device, and even the number of notifications you’re receiving. Privacy is a core part of the app too, so none of the data you’re creating here will be transmitted (with the exception of manual backups).

Curious to know how much time you spend on Instagram? How many WhatsApp notifications you get? Details about you device session time? ActionDash offers you all these insights and much more. ActionDash includes a powerful and robust feature set, aimed to provide utility to those using a digital wellness app for the first time or those using it as a complementary experience to Digital Wellbeing alike.

We’ll be digging into ActionDash more next week with a full hands-on video, but so far it looks like a fantastic way to keep tabs on your smartphone usage. To get rid of ads, support the developer, and unlock extra features such as Dark Mode, a $6.99 one-time purchase is available. To get started, check out ActionDash on the Play Store.

More on Android apps:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: