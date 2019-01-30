9to5Toys Lunch Break: Google Home Mini 2-Pack $40, Ring Doorbell & Chime Pro $198, Philips Hue Bundle $120, more
9to5Toys now has a new app! Download it to stay up to date on the best gear and deals on the web. Plus don’t forget to check us out on Apple Newsand sign up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
Listen to the new 9to5Toys Daily Podcast:
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Expand your smart home w/ two Google Home Mini’s for just $40 shipped ($60+ value)
Ring’s Doorbell & Chime Pro bring convenience and a premium look for $198 ($80+ off)
Philips Hue HomeKit Starter Bundle w/ 3 bulbs + dimmer: $120 (Reg. $150)
Save on Anker’s most popular charging accessories and USB-C hubs at Amazon from $10
MORE NEW DEALS:
Does Amazon make a microwave with Alexa built-in? Yes! And it’s on sale for $42 (Reg. $60)
- Apple’s new Smart Battery Case for iPhone Xs/Max/R gets first discount, now $118
- Tote a 15-inch MacBook with the $25 Incase Cord Compass Backpack (Reg. $60+)
- LaCie’s Bolt3 2TB Thunderbolt 3 desktop SSD features 2.8GB/s speeds: $599 (Reg. $2,000)
- Best Buy 4-hour Flash Saletakes $350off MacBooks, $270 off12.9-inch iPad Pro, more
- Level up your game with CORSAIR’s HS70 SE 7.1-Ch. Headset at $70 shipped (30% off)
- Amazon offers up to 40% off Eton Emergency Bluetooth Weather Radios/Speakers from $40
- Save on Arlo’s 6-camera Home Security Kit, now $360 (Reg. up to $450)
- Stay charged on-the-go w/ Suaoki’s 150Wh portable power station at $89.50 (Reg. $130)
- Turn a spare hard drive into USB 3.0 storage with this $10.50 shipped adapter (Reg. $15)
- Smartphone Accessories: Vava Car Air Vent Mount $4 shipped, more
- Crock-Pot’s 6-Quart Pressure Cooker is yours for $50 shipped (Reg. up to $100, Today only)
- Merrell’s Winter Sale takes an extra 20% off select boots, jackets, hiking shoes, more
- Ecovacs’s OZMO Robotic Vacuum gets a 20% discount down to $280 shipped, today only
- Lock-in 4-years of Motor Trend Magazine w/ iPad access for just $12 shipped (Reg. up to $40)
- Save up to 45% on select LEGO City, DC Super Heroes, Technic and more from $11
- The ASUS Chromebit fits a ChromeOS computer on a HDMI stick: $60 (Refurb, Orig. $85)
- Allen Edmonds takes an extra 20% off a selection of dress shoes, boots, apparel & more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Hellblade $20, Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition $20, more
- Get the Shark Navigator Lift-Away Vacuum for only $70 (Refurb, Orig. $230)
- Store all of your gym essentials in this organized duffle bag for $18 (Reg. $25)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Star Wars KOTOR, Remote Control for Mac, more
- Treat your guests to some high-end Botte Piccola Balsamic Vinegar at $37.50 (Reg. $50)
- Levi’s Warehouse Event takes up to 75% offjeans, outerwear & more from $15
- Amazon’s 1-day WaterHog Sale has loads of door mats from $19.50 (20% off)
- 9to5Toys Daily: January 30, 2019
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
iRobot Terra arrives as the brand’s first robotic lawn mower
Seagate unveils officially-licensed 2TB Game Drive for PS4, launches next week with $90 price tag
The Orro smart light switch uses multiple sensors to learn your lighting patterns
- Edit and convert 4K videos at blazing speed with VideoProc, now $20 (Orig. $79)
- Jaybird takes the wraps off new RUN XT truly wireless earbuds, its latest AirPods competitor
- The new McIntosh Integrated Turntable elegantly takes on home audio systems
- LEGO celebrates 20th anniversary of Star Wars sets by reimagining old vehicles in five new kits
- Fluance unveils new Ai60 bookshelf speakers with mid-century modern vibes
- Raspberry Pi showcases new enterprise-focused Compute Module 3+ starting at$25
- Behringer officially unveils pricing for its new vintage-style VOCODER VC340 synthesizer
- The Cotton Carrier Skout camera & binocular slingis perfect for your outdoor activities
- Nintendo restarts Metroid Prime 4, pouring nearly two years of work down the drain
- Thoughtful Valentine’s Day gift ideasfor every woman in your life
- Cut back your electric bill with our four favorite energy-saving HomeKit devices
- Life on the road is reimagined with this vintage-styled High Country Camps fifth wheel
- EZVIZ introduces its DB1 video doorbell & DP1 smart door viewer/peepholereplacement
- Express launches a new 32-piece spring collection with Olivia Culpo
- Nintendo leaves PS4/Xbox in the dust, Switch was the best-selling console in the US last year
- Here’s how to get the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Piranha Plant fighter for FREE
- Is Audible worth it? Our guide to Amazon’s audiobook service (FREE 30-day trial)
- Sony puts new beagle Aibo breed up for adoptionwith plans to teach new home security tricks
- AOC launches two curved 1440p gaming monitors w/ G-SYNC & FreeSync, up to 165Hz, more
- The best sound bars & audio systems to buy for Super Bowl LIII from $68
- The best men’s winter boots on Amazon from $26 shipped
- Dremel’s latest 3D Printer has a flexible build plate and supports up to 30% faster printing
- IK’s new iRig Micro Amp doubles as an iOS/Mac recording interface w/ software processing
- What is AmazonFresh? Our guide to this Prime member grocery shopping perk
- Teenage Engineering debuts new “poor man’s modular” synth rigs starting from just$149
- LEGO showcases eight upcoming fan-made sets released in partnership with BrickLink
- WD announces the Black SN750 NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD with read speeds of up to 3.4GB/s
- Sonos & Ikea will release Symfonisk line of smart speakers in August