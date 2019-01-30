Chrome OS gets an account manager for handling multiple Google accounts in Canary

Last year it was spotted that Google was finally adding the ability to have multiple Google accounts on a single Chrome OS profile. Now, in the latest Canary channel update, the account manager is getting a fresh new design.

First spotted by Chrome Story, Google has quietly added a new account manager within Chrome OS for handling multiple Google accounts. This new account manager doesn’t handle web services like Gmail or otherwise, but rather for Android applications.

Just like on Android, users can add multiple Google accounts using this manager and Android apps that use multiple accounts will be able to read them. This includes apps like Gmail, Google Photos, and many more. In the screenshot below, Google Play Books is used as an example.

On the latest Canary update, this functionality appears under Settings > People > Google Accounts.

