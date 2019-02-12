9to5Toys Last Call: Galaxy Note 9 & Tab A $1,000, Anker Qi Charging Pad $13, AmazonBasics HDTV Antenna $14, more

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Last Call Updates:

Make the switch to 4K w/ RCA’s 50-inch UHDTV, now $240 (Reg. $300+)

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9/Tab A are bundled together, today only: from $1,000 (Reg. $1,300+)

Smartphone Accessories: Anker PowerPort 5W Qi Charging Pad $13, more

AmazonBasics Indoor 35-Mile HDTV Antenna at $14 Prime shipped (30% off)

Anker Amazon Sale: Spirit X Bluetooth Headphones $26, Qi Charger $20, Dash Cams, more

Anker’s latest Amazon sale discounts its Qi charging bundles, portable projectors and more

Apple 13-inch MacBook Air 256GB is discounted to $1,250 shipped (Reg. $1,399)

Save nearly $150 on Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro in all sizes, colors from $500

Amazon slashes $80+ off Apple’s latest 9.7-inch iPad 32GB iPad: Wi-Fi $249, Cellular from $375

Save nearly $100 off Apple’s latest 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi 128GB at Amazon

Apple TV 4K gets rare markdown from $130 shipped (Gamestop Refurb, Orig. $179+)

AT&T offering FREE Apple TV 4K when you sign-up for its Fiber Internet service

This week’s best iTunes movie deals include $5 favorites, Oscar nominations from $8, $1 rental, more

Apple Watch Series 3 returns to $229 in various styles at Amazon

Take over 15% off iTunes gift cards with email delivery at Costco

Hands-on: WaterField Designs launches Sutter Sling Pouch and Switch Taco bag accessories

MORE NEW DEALS:

Samsung’s highly-rated 860 EVO 500GB SSD gives your Mac a speed boost at $69 (Reg. $85)

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

Top five best subscription boxes for 2019: beauty, cleaning supplies, coffee, more

Leica’s ‘ASC 100 Edition’ of its M10-P Camera features a stunning black and gold exterior

Nomad unveils new Titanium Band for Apple Watch in two finishes

