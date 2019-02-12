9to5Toys Last Call: Galaxy Note 9 & Tab A $1,000, Anker Qi Charging Pad $13, AmazonBasics HDTV Antenna $14, more

9to5Toys now has a new app! Download it to stay up to date on the best gear and deals on the web. Plus don’t forget to check us out on Apple News and sign up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

Listen to the new 9to5Toys Daily Podcast:

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2019/02/9to5Toys-Daily-2-12-2019.mp3

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Last Call Updates:

Make the switch to 4K w/ RCA’s 50-inch UHDTV, now $240 (Reg. $300+)

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9/Tab A are bundled together, today only: from $1,000 (Reg. $1,300+)

AmazonBasics Indoor 35-Mile HDTV Antenna at $14 Prime shipped (30% off)

Anker’s latest Amazon sale discounts its Qi charging bundles, portable projectors and more

Apple 13-inch MacBook Air 256GB is discounted to $1,250 shipped (Reg. $1,399)

Save nearly $100 off Apple’s latest 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi 128GB at Amazon

Apple TV 4K gets rare markdown from $130 shipped (Gamestop Refurb, Orig. $179+)

AT&T offering FREE Apple TV 4K when you sign-up for its Fiber Internet service

Apple Watch Series 3 returns to $229 in various styles at Amazon

Take over 15% off iTunes gift cards with email delivery at Costco

MORE NEW DEALS:

Samsung’s highly-rated 860 EVO 500GB SSD gives your Mac a speed boost at $69 (Reg. $85)

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

Top five best subscription boxes for 2019: beauty, cleaning supplies, coffee, more

Leica’s ‘ASC 100 Edition’ of its M10-P Camera features a stunning black and gold exterior

Nomad unveils new Titanium Band for Apple Watch in two finishes