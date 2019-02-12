9to5Toys Last Call: Galaxy Note 9 & Tab A $1,000, Anker Qi Charging Pad $13, AmazonBasics HDTV Antenna $14, more
Make the switch to 4K w/ RCA’s 50-inch UHDTV, now $240 (Reg. $300+)
- Philips Hue Dimmer Switch brings physical control to your smart bulbs at $20 (20% off, All-time low)
- mophie takes 30% off sitewide w/ prices from $5.50 for Valentine’s Day
- Master aerial photography w/ an exclusive $150 discounton DJI’s Mavic 2 Pro: $1,349 (NY tax only)
- Samsung’s SmartThings 802.11ac Mesh Router 3-Pack falls to $240 (Amazon low), more from $60
- This Logitech Wireless Gaming Mouse sports 11-buttons and is lag-free: $30 at Amazon (Reg. $40)
- ELAC’s Debut 2.0 Bookshelf Speakers return to the Amazon all-time low at $200 ($50 off)
- Logitech’s $90 Mechanical Keyboardtouts RGB lighting + 9 macro keys ($30 off), more from $44
- Here’s a rare deal on the official Nintendo 3DS/XL/2DS AC Adapter at $7 shipped
- Begin a podcasting, voiceover, or YouTube career w/ Samson’s Q2U USB bundle: $70 ($115+ value)
- Enjoy 360-degree audio in the rain w/ UE’s MEGABOOM Bluetooth speaker: $90 (Reg. $110+)
- Starbucks Rewards Members can now enjoy 60-days of Spotify Premium for FREE ($20 Value)
- Clock in your weight loss on this digital bathroom scale w/ large LCD: $15 Prime shipped (Reg. $20)
- Capture professional photos w/ the AmazonBasics Portable Studio at a new all-time low: $118 shipped
- Withings/Nokia Sleep Tracking Pad monitors your sleep cycle, heart rate, and more at $80 (Reg. $100)
- Red Dead Online update hits this monthw/ new Law and Bounty system, balancing and much more
- Jump on the patterned sneaker bandwagonwith these styles from Nike, APL, more
- Save at least $25 on the Osmo Coding Jam Game + iPhone Base Bundle at $57, more from $31
- Enjoy illuminated outdoor spaces w/ a 1500 lumen motion-sensing LED light for $24
- Practice mindfulness anywhere and anytime with MindFi for $39
- Eddie Bauer’s Presidents’ Day Sale takes 40% off sitewide with deals from $15 shipped
- Makita’s 18V LXT Cordless Multi-Tool is a must-have in your toolbox at $99 shipped (Save $20)
- The sci-fi RPG Transistor just hit its all-time low on iOS/Apple TV: $1 (Reg. $5)
- Panasonic’s Arc3 Electric Shaver w/ Charge Station now down to $45 shipped (Reg. up to $100)
- Nordstrom Rack’s Tissot Watch Flash Event offers up to 65% off stylish timepieces
- Dyson’s eBay store offers an extra 20% off fans, vacuums and more w/ deals from $128
- Anker’s Bolder Rechargeable LED Flash Light is perfect for nightstands at $16
- Leupold’s high-end compact binoculars are perfect for any sporting event at $65 (Reg. $120)
- Teleflora has last minute Valentine’s Day flowersfor you ($20 for $40 Credit)
- The latest BundleHunt Mac App bundle starts at $5 with your choice of 45 titles
- ComiXology takes up to 66% off2018’s best-sellers + Valentine’s Day-themed comics from $1
- Add the 4moms rockaRoo Compact Baby Swing to your child’s nursery for $128 (Reg. $160)
- Snow Joe’s Electric Single Stage Snow Thrower is $144 Prime shippedfor today only (Reg. $180)
- Vera Bradley’s Flash Sale cuts 25% off select handbags, MacBook totes & more from $49
- Samsonite’s Presidents’ Day Sale takes up to 50% off luggage & sets from $80
Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9/Tab A are bundled together, today only: from $1,000 (Reg. $1,300+)
Smartphone Accessories: Anker PowerPort 5W Qi Charging Pad $13, more
AmazonBasics Indoor 35-Mile HDTV Antenna at $14 Prime shipped (30% off)
Anker Amazon Sale: Spirit X Bluetooth Headphones $26, Qi Charger $20, Dash Cams, more
Anker’s latest Amazon sale discounts its Qi charging bundles, portable projectors and more
Apple 13-inch MacBook Air 256GB is discounted to $1,250 shipped (Reg. $1,399)
Save nearly $150 on Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro in all sizes, colors from $500
Amazon slashes $80+ off Apple’s latest 9.7-inch iPad 32GB iPad: Wi-Fi $249, Cellular from $375
Save nearly $100 off Apple’s latest 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi 128GB at Amazon
Apple TV 4K gets rare markdown from $130 shipped (Gamestop Refurb, Orig. $179+)
AT&T offering FREE Apple TV 4K when you sign-up for its Fiber Internet service
This week’s best iTunes movie deals include $5 favorites, Oscar nominations from $8, $1 rental, more
Apple Watch Series 3 returns to $229 in various styles at Amazon
Take over 15% off iTunes gift cards with email delivery at Costco
Hands-on: WaterField Designs launches Sutter Sling Pouch and Switch Taco bag accessories
Samsung’s highly-rated 860 EVO 500GB SSD gives your Mac a speed boost at $69 (Reg. $85)
- Enjoy high-end audio w/ active noise cancellation on B&O’s H9i headphones: $365 (Reg. $500)
- Destroy Wi-Fi dead zones w/ NETGEAR’s $20 802.11ac extender (Refurb, Orig. $70)
- Anker PowerPort Atom PD 4 desktop charger sports 100W USB-C speeds, more
- Be ready for spring with Rachio’s 8-Zone Smart Sprinkler Controller at $127 (Amazon low)
- iRobot Roomba 860 does the cleaning for you at $280 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $500)
- Add ambient lighting to any room w/ Lutron’s dimmer switches from $22.50 shipped
- Three new LEGO Movie 2 sets debut including Triple-Decker Couch Mech, more coming in spring
- Sony’s PlayStation Classic has 20 games, two controllers, more for $40 (Orig. $100)
- Astro’s Breath of the Wild A10 Gaming Headset is a must for Zelda fans at $53 (25% off)
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Witcher 3 Complete $15, Pokemon Let’s Go $48, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Footprint, Sentinels Sidekick, Textkraft, more
- Amazon has Microsoft’s Xbox Wireless Controller & Windows 10 Adapter for just $50 (Reg. $80)
- Here’s $60 in Nintendo eShop Gift Cards for just $50 w/ free delivery + more at 20% off
- Pick up a top-rated Simple Modern Water Bottle from $8 in today’s Gold Box at Amazon
- This Magic Bullet Blender has all your smoothie needs covered for just $25.50 (Reg. $35)
- The Bissell Cordless Multi Reach Stick Vacuum is half-off at Walmart, now $99
- Contigo AUTOSEAL West Loop Travel Mugs are nearly 40% off: 2-pack for $17 Prime shipped
- Opt for a healthier choice w/ the CHEFMAN 2.5L Air Fryer at just $40 shipped (Reg. $60+)
- Panasonic’s Arc3 Electric Shaver w/ Charge Station now down to $45 shipped (Reg. up to $100)
- Ralph Lauren cuts an extra 40% off sale items from just $10: jeans, outerwear, more
- Orvis Sweet Savings Event offers up to 50% off Barbour jackets, sherpa vests, more
- GAP Factory takes up to 60% off sitewide + an extra 15% off with this promo code
- Levi’s upgrades your denim with deals on its top styles for men & women from $40
- Nordstrom Rack’s Tissot Watch Flash Event offers up to 65% off stylish timepieces
- 9to5Toys Daily: February 12, 2019
Top five best subscription boxes for 2019: beauty, cleaning supplies, coffee, more
Leica’s ‘ASC 100 Edition’ of its M10-P Camera features a stunning black and gold exterior
Nomad unveils new Titanium Band for Apple Watch in two finishes
- GTA Online cheater to pay $150,000 in damages to Rockstar parent company Take-Two
- Anker Powerhouse 200 portable generator arrives with USB-C and smaller footprint
- Monoprice brings 10G Ethernet to your Mac w/ new Thunderbolt 3 Adapter
- Amazon Live is the company’s attempt at a QVC-like live streaming
- Apex Legends hit 10 million players in 3 days, but can it catch up with Fortnite?
- Still shopping for Valentine’s Day? Ellen Degeneres’ Favorite Things list has you covered
- Cinemark launches Terminator Salvation: Fight For the Future interactive VR experience
- Review: Grovemade’s Apple Watch Dock provides a sleek home for your wearable
- Russell Westbrook and Nike bring back ’90s nostalgia with Super Soaker basketball shoes
- Raspberry Pi opens its first brick and mortar retail store to showcase its miniature computers
- How to merge your Fortnite account from different consoles
- Wandrd’s new VEER Backpack is packable, inflatable, has room for DSLR, and much more
- Crate & Barrel’s new Small Spaces Line is perfect for apartment living
- New Titanfall game scheduled for 2019, Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order releases in the fall, more
- Nintendo brings Super Mario Bros. 2 and Kirby’s Adventure to Switch Online
- Glyph launches a Thunderbolt 3 Dock w/ Atom Pro NVMe portable SSD
- Logitech G debuts several gaming headsets w/ 7.1 Surround, LIGHTSYNC RGB lighting, more
- February Reading List: The best new books to pick up before spring break
- Apex Legends is a new battle royale game from the creators of Titanfall and it releases today
- Echo Dot Diary: My favorite Alexa tips and tricks that help me throughout the day