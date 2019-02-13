‘Virtual Desks’ are coming soon to Chrome OS, here’s an early glimpse [Video]

The ability to have more than one “virtual desktop” is a hallmark of many desktop operating systems including Linux, Mac OS, and even recent versions of Windows. It allows you to separate your (too many) open apps and windows into cleanly divided work spaces. One major OS that’s been missing out is though Chrome OS, but Google is finally starting to change it with the new “Virtual Desks” feature.

This isn’t the first we’ve heard of virtual desktops for Chrome OS, as the folks at Android Police talked to Kan Liu, Chrome OS senior product manager, last November and found out that virtual desktops were “on the roadmap” but didn’t have a definite timeline.

That’s changing this week with a new commit posted to Chromium’s Gerrit source code management, entitled “Virtual Desks 1: Initial scaffolding“. While this commit doesn’t share any real details of how Chrome OS Virtual Desks will work under the hood, it does add UI elements like a “bar that will later contain desks’ thumbnails”and a “New desk” button to Chrome OS’s overview mode.

In the commit message, the developer links to a video demonstration attached to a Chromium bug (which likely isn’t meant to be public) which gives us an early preview of how we’ll be able to interact with Virtual Desks on Chrome OS. As you can see in the video, in a future version of Chrome OS, overview mode will be your entry point to creating, switching between, and managing Virtual Desks.

While this video may whet the appetites of everyone who has long been waiting for virtual desktops on Chrome OS, nothing yet tells us when we should expect to see Virtual Desks arrive in Chrome OS. The bug associated with the video is still tagged to be completed for Chrome OS 71 which has long since released. Current Chrome OS Canary builds are version 74, so that would likely be the earliest we could see it arrive.

