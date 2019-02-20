Samsung’s Galaxy Fit is a dedicated fitness tracker with week-long battery life

While the Galaxy Active is the star wearable of Unpacked 2019, Samsung today announced a less-powerful follow-up to the Gear Fit 2 Pro. The Samsung Galaxy Fit brings the “Galaxy” brand to the company’s line of fitness trackers.

Competing with the likes of the Fitbit Charge 3 and Withings Pulse HR, Samsung continues to differentiate its fitness band by using a full color touchscreen. Notable specs of the Galaxy Fit include a .95” AMOLED display at 120 x 240 and 282 PPI. There is a 120mAh battery rated at a week of usage, and a “Realtime OS” — not Tizen — that features an “intuitive UX and a user-friendly smart experience.”

The operating system is a departure from the Gear Fit 2 and decidedly less “Pro.” However, the device is noticeably thinner and smaller. Samsung equated it to the weight of a strawberry at 24g and 11.2mm thick.

It features a heart rate sensor, accelerometer, and gyroscope. Bluetooth LE connectivity is present, but there is no Wi-Fi like before. The 5ATM water resistance allows for pool usage, while the Galaxy Fit also adheres to MIL STD 810G certification.

The device is aimed at fitness users with automatic activity tracking for walking, running, biking, and three other sports. You can also manually select from 90 different activities in Samsung Health. Other health features include sleep analysis (REM and deep sleep), as well as “smart stress management.”

Smart features include phone notifications, and a “widget” for alarms, calendars, and the weather. It works with both non-Samsung Android 5.0+ devices and iOS. The Galaxy Fit costs $99 and will be available on May 31st.