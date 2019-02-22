Samsung Galaxy S10 listed online, spotted by users w/ 6GB of RAM despite being confirmed with 8GB

It was actually somewhat surprising to learn earlier this week that every single Galaxy S10 and S10+ would have at least 8GB of RAM as standard, something that couldn’t even be said of last year’s Galaxy Note 9. However, some users noted that on Samsung’s website, the Galaxy S10 was listed with just 6GB of RAM, and it’s caused a bit of confusion.

In several places on Samsung’s website, the Galaxy S10 is listed with 6GB of RAM. This includes carrier variants of the base 128GB S10, and even some S10+ variants. Another odd spot says that the 1TB Galaxy S10+ has 8GB of RAM, despite that device having 12GB of RAM. Strangely, other listings do show the correct amount. The unlocked S10+ and all 512GB variants show the correct 8GB of RAM.

Samsung has already confirmed to Android Police that these website listings are going to be fixed soon. At the time of writing, Samsung has yet to change the listings to the correct data.

What makes this all especially strange, though, is that some of the demo units and even units in some early user’s hands are noted with showing only 6GB of RAM in the settings. This is baffling for a few reasons. One user on Reddit shows picture proof that their device shows only 6GB of RAM in the settings, and an AT&T store manager claims that the floor models he checked also showed 6GB.

Samsung has confidently said that all Galaxy S10 units ship with at least 8GB of RAM, sans the base model Galaxy S10e which does actually have 6GB. There’s little reason to doubt Samsung’s official word, but the phones themselves showing the lower amounts do raise questions. Some users are accusing the company of a bait-and-switch. That feels highly unlikely, but we’ll have to see how things work out when retail units ship out in a couple of weeks.

