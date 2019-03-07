9to5Toys Lunch Break: Sonos One $179, Best Buy Tech Sale, AmazonBasics 35-mile HDTV Antenna $14.50, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Sonos One sees rare price drop to $179 shipped
New 3-day sale at Best Buy has latest MacBook Air under $1,000, iPads, TVs, and much more
AmazonBasics 35-mile Indoor HDTV Antenna at $14.50 (Reg. $20)
Anker’s latest Amazon sale discounts eufy smart home gear, USB-C cables, speakers and more
Take $300 off Apple’s latest 15-inch MacBook Pro at Amazon and B&H
Apple HomePod sees discounts at various retailers: $280 or open-box $250 (Reg. $349)
Fresh Apple Watch Series 3 LTE deals start at $259 via B&H (tax savings in select states)
Put a stylish Space Gray or Black Apple Watch Link Band on your wrist from $18 (30% off)
Your choice of five colors highlight this leather Apple Watch band deal: $7.50 (Reg. $15+)
Apple’s 27-inch Retina 5K iMac has Thunderbolt 3, Gigabit Ethernet, more for $1,599 ($200 off)
The latest iTunes movie bundle sale starts at $10, deals on 4K films, $1 HD rentals, more
JLab JBuds Air Review: A budget-friendly AirPods competitor?
MORE NEW DEALS:
Get multicolor lighting with LIFX Smart LED Bulbs from $40 (up to 23% off)
- First Alert’s Z-Wave Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarm gets a 20% discount to $36 shipped
- VAVA’s 8-in-1 USB-C Hub includes HDMI, three USB 3.0 ports, more at $24 (Save 60%)
- Backup your phone with the SanDisk iXpand 64GB Base for $33 (Reg. up to $50)
- AirPrint, scanning, copying and more highlight this Brother AiO Laser Printer: $100 (Reg. $130)
- Leica Q2 arrives with retro design, 47MP sensor and 4K capabilities
- Smartphone Accessories: TaoTronics Bluetooth Sport Earbuds $16 Prime shipped, more
- Prepare healthy meals w/ the Instant Pot 8-qt. Pressure Cooker, now $90 (Reg. $120)
- Gourmia’s 8-Quart Smart Pot Cooker at $50 (Today only, Reg. up to $160)
- Corsair unveils new K83 Wireless hybrid Keyboard w/ built-in trackpad, joystick and more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Dragon Quest XI $30, Metal Gear Solid V Definitive $15, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Anthill, Word Mess, more
- Nintendo brings virtual reality to the Switch with newly announced cardboard Labo VR Kit
- Here’s a 1-year Xbox Live Gold subscription for just $40 w/ free delivery (Reg. $60)
- Amazon offers 20% off highly-rated humidifiers for today only w/ deals from $20 Prime shipped
- Amazon has select candy at up to 30% off today: chocolate, Nerds & more from $8
- Amazon has leather duffel, toiletry and messenger travel bags from $11 today (up to $50 off)
- This well-rated Revlon 1,875W Hair Dryer gets its first discount to $13 Prime shipped (40% off)
- Here’s your chance to own a Fender Telecaster Electric Guitar at $150 off: $450 (Reg. $600)
- Be ready for the unexpected w/ this 95-pc. First Aid Survival Bag at just $7.50 (50% off)
- Nordstrom Rack’s Clear the Rack offers Nike, Cole Haan, Timberland & much more from $15
- Lands’ End takes 30% off full-priced items including swim, golf pants, pullovers, more
- Sierra Trading Post’s Early Spring Sale offers Oakley shorts for $20, Sperry boat shoes, more
- Calvin Klein cuts 30% off sitewide including denim, outerwear & more from $20
- Designer sunglasses from Fendi, Versace, Prada, Dolce & Gabbana, more at up to 60% off
- 9to5Toys Daily: March 07, 2019
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Black Eye focuses on high-end smartphone photography with the launch of new Pro lenses
Teva x Herschel Supply Co. collaboration has you sandal-ready for spring break
The upcoming Yakuza spin-off Judgment game gets a US release date + more
- Best smart locks for your Siri, Alexa or Z-Wave-enabled smart home from August, Schlage, more
- What is Amazon Treasure Truck? Our guide to nabbing the best limited time deals
- Kid Icarus and StarTropics join Nintendo Switch Online’s library of retro titles in March update
- Flash back to the 90’s with these on-trend vintage denim under $100 for spring
- Microsoft said to be nearing the release of new Xbox One S that embraces a disc-less future
- Get a first look at five upcoming LEGO Avengers: Endgame kits with new minifigures and more
- Uncommon James Home by Kristin Cavallari is now at Nordstrom with items from $19
- Best Alexa-enabled smart plugs for powering fans, lamps, routers, and more
- New Trine game hits this fall, here’s the Nightmare Prince annoucement trailer
- Amazon Prime Music Guide: Two million songs, Alexa integration and offline listening
- FedEx unveils its answer to Amazon Scout with the debut of SameDay Bot
- Hiome brings in-home presence detection to HomeKit with upcoming occupancy sensors
- Get ‘Back in the Groove’ with the new ToeJam & Earl game
- Nintendo Flex Game Boy concept shows a reimagined handheld designed around USB-C
- Amazon is no longer selling its push-to-order Dash Buttons
- Amazon Day hits the mainstream w/ custom delivery dates for Prime members, more
- Bolster your smart home security with our five favorite HomeKit and Alexa-enabled devices
- New Sony CFexpress memory cards yield 1,700MB/s speeds & work in extreme conditions
- A new Skylanders game has arrived: Ring of Heroes launches on iOS and Android today
- February’s best LEGO Ideas creations include a brick-built globe, other found objects and more
- COACH x Michael B. Jordan Collaboration kicks up your style with boots, leather jackets, more