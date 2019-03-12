How to download your Google Allo conversations before the service shuts down today

In just a matter of hours, Google Allo is set to close for good. The barely three-year-old messaging service was never anywhere near as popular as Google wanted it to be, and now it’s facing the same fate as past messaging options from the company. Before Allo shuts down, though, here’s how to download your messages and media from the platform.

How to download Google Allo conversations

Open Allo’s Chat Settings Export Messages and/or Media Share File to Storage Location

Note: This process will work on both Android and iOS devices, but the process is slightly different on iOS

1. Open Allo’s Chat Settings

To get things started, we’ll need to access the settings menu for Allo. To do that, simply open the app on your device slide out the hamburger menu, and tap Settings towards the bottom of the list. Within the settings menu, you’ll want to access the section titled Chat.

2. Export Messages and/or Media

Google gives Allo the users to download their messages or their media from the service. Under the Chat section of Allo’s settings, the first two options will be for Export messages from chats and Export media from chats. For the former, Google gives you a CSV file full of your various messages and conversations. As for media, you can download a ZIP file that contains all of the photos and videos.

3. Share File to Storage Location

Once you download your Allo messages or media files from Google, you’ll want to store them somewhere. On Android, Allo immediately opens a sharing prompt to send that file off to another location. That can include a simple email or save to the device, but we’d recommend storing it somewhere like Google Drive.

