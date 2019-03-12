Whitestone Galaxy S10 screen protector now available w/ support for in-display fingerprint reader

If you just purchased a brand new Galaxy S10, one of the first things you should do is protect your investment with a screen protector. Whitestone has released its Dome Glass screen protector for the Galaxy S10, which protects your device without compromising one of the device’s best features: the in-display ultrasonic fingerprint reader.

Get the Whitestone Dome Glass for Galaxy S10 now for $49.99.

The Galaxy S10 features an all-screen front design, which is gorgeous to look at, but easily susceptible to scratches, scuffs, and other imperfections. That’s where the Whitestone Dome Glass comes in, it’s the best way to protect your Galaxy S10 while preserving features, design, and display clarity.

The biggest selling point to the Whitestone Dome Glass for Galaxy S10 is that it works with Samsung’s in-display ultrasonic fingerprint technology. Many other screen protectors on the market either don’t work with the Galaxy S10’s fingerprint reader, or place unsightly physical cut-outs in the protector itself.

Here’s how it works.

The Whitestone Dome Glass for Galaxy S10 uses a unique curing process where a UV light securely adheres the glass protector to your phone’s display. This sounds intimidating, but Whitestone gives you easy and clear instructions and includes everything you need with your purchase. Whitestone uses its patented “Liquid Optical Clear Adhesive,” which is unlike any other screen protector on the market.

It’s this curing process that allows the Galaxy S10’s ultrasonic fingerprint reader to work perfectly, even with the screen protector installed.

You will have to register (or re-register) your fingerprint after you adhere the Whitestone Dome to the Galaxy S10 because the ultrasonic reader might not initially recognize your original fingerprint through the Whitestone Dome protector. However, once you re-register your finger you’ll be able to use the ultrasonic fingerprint reader to unlock your Galaxy S10 every time, without fail.

In terms of design, the Whitestone Dome for Galaxy S10 preserves everything there is to love about the device. The screen protector offers full clarity, ensuring you experience the best the Galaxy S10’s Dynamic AMOLED display has to offer. Further, you get full edge-to-edge protection and full response to touch interactions, even on the curved edges of the display.

Another notable feature is that Whitestone Dome’s patented Liquid Optical Clear Adhesive means that the screen protector will actually fill in minor cracks and scratches on its own. You also get a full oleophobic coating to further protect your display and reduce fingerprints.

With the ever-increasing price of smartphones, screen protectors are a must-have to protect your device. Many screen protectors, however, are cumbersome to install and even result in lost features and display quality. Whitestone Dome Glass is able to preserve the design, fingerprint reader, and display clarity of your Galaxy S10, while also giving you that extra layer of protection. Best of all, it accomplishes all of this without breaking the bank.

Tips to make your screen protector work perfect on Galaxy S10:

Remember that S10 comes with a screen protector pre-installed which you have to remove before installing

Increase Touch Sensitivity

The final Curing stage should be done twice. So 1min Top, 1 min Bottom, then repeat…

Re-register your fingerprint after you finish installing.

Register the same finger twice including different angles

