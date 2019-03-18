Google previews I/O 2019 schedule and tracks, including new ‘Gaming’ focus

Last month, Google began notifying winners of the I/O 2019 ticket drawing. With the annual developer conference kicking off in under two months, Google is now giving attendees (and livestreamers) a preview of upcoming sessions. This includes a whole new “Gaming” track, with the full listing available next week.

The Google I/O 2019 site includes a new schedule page that provides a “little preview of what’s to come.” These six sessions also provide a look at the eight conference tracks, including one focussed on “Gaming.” At GDC 2019, Google noted during its Mobile Developer Day that “Gaming” is a brand new track and will be a focus for I/O.

Gaming

Android

Flutter

Web

Cloud

Dart

Design

ML & AI

This includes tracks focussed on major platforms like Android and Web (Chrome), as well as resources like Design and ML & AI. Developer tools include Flutter and Dart.

The complete I/O 2019 schedule is coming March 27th, with attendees able to plan their conference starting in mid-April. This should coincide with the updated Android and iOS app for I/O, where session and office hour reservations will also be available.

Like in previous years, the full session list will not be available until after the main I/O keynote on Tuesday. Google I/O 2019 kicks off May 7-9 at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, CA.

