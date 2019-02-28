Google begins notifying winners of I/O 2019 ticket drawing

Following the registration period for I/O 2019 closing yesterday afternoon, Google has started reaching out to selected applicants. Attendees of the annual developer conference should be receiving an email confirmation this morning.

Google first teased I/O 2019 at the end of January with a very cryptic puzzle, which appears to still be unsolved. On February 21, the registration process opened and it ran until yesterday at 5PM PST.

Now at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California for the fourth year in a row, ticket recipients will be charged $1,150 for general admission or $375 for an academic pass.

Registration for Google I/O includes three full days of Sessions, Codelabs, Demos, App Reviews, Office Hours, admission to the After Dark reception, and attendance at the Keynotes.

This year’s three-day event next to the Googleplex headquarters is focussing on four themes: Platforms, Grow and Earn, Build on Mobile, and Beyond Mobile. Those that did not get selected today are waitlisted, and should be on the lookout for tickets that Google usually releases in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, local developer communities often host I/O Extended events around the world. In 2018, there were 525 such viewing events in 100 countries.

I/O 2019 kicks off on Tuesday, May 7 with the Google Keynote from CEO Sundar Pichai and other executives. It ends on Thursday, May 9.

Nice notification to wake up to this morning! Excited to make the trip back to Mountain View this year for Google I/O #io19winner pic.twitter.com/ojOLgsOTzM — Emily Wilson (@ekmwilson) February 28, 2019

Instead of nervous energy thinking about it in the back of my mind all day, I was greeted this morning with an academic #io19 ticket!!! #io19winner pic.twitter.com/jI5HqYMo6I — Chris Turvey (@christurvey) February 28, 2019

