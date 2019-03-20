Google Pay now supports 32 more US banks and credit unions

Google is absolutely determined to ensure that if you’re in the United States, you can use your credit or debit card with Google Pay, regardless of who you bank with. To that end, in this week of March alone Google Pay has picked up support for over thirty new banks and financial institutions.
With the seemingly endless stream of banks and credit unions Google Pay manages to find (just in the US, for that matter), one would think there’s as many financial institutions as there are cities across the country. After today’s update, the full list is over 1,900 entries. At the rate Google Pay is advancing, it may reach the 2000 banks mark in the next 3 months.
In addition to the 10 new banks that arrived earlier in March, Google Pay now supports a grand total of 32 more financial institutions in the US, according to changes to the official support page. The latest batch seems to have a particular focus on credit unions, with over half the list being a federal credit union or community credit union.
- Arrha Credit Union
- BluCurrent Credit Union
- CB&S Bank
- Denver Community
- Eastex Credit Union
- First National Bank of Carmi
- First State Bank of Forrest
- Greater Kentucky Credit Union
- Gulfside Bank
- Heritage Community Credit Union
- HomeTown Bank
- InTouch Credit Union
- LM Federal Credit Union
- Merchants Bank of Bangor
- Metro North Federal Credit Union
- Mid American Credit Union
- Montana Health Federal Credit Union
- NobleBank & Trust
- North Iowa Community Credit Union
- Oklahoma Federal Credit Union
- Oxford Federal Credit Union
- Pacific NW Federal Credit Union
- Patelco Credit Union
- Peoples Bank (MO)
- Prospect Bank
- Stearns Bank N.A.
- Troy Bank & Trust
- Tucoemas Federal Credit Union
- United Methodist Financial Credit Union
- White Eagle Credit Union
- Yolo Federal Credit Union
- Zia Credit Union
Is your bank or credit union on this list, or are you still waiting for Google Pay to support it? Let us know in the comments.
