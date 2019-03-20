Google Pay now supports 32 more US banks and credit unions

Google is absolutely determined to ensure that if you’re in the United States, you can use your credit or debit card with Google Pay, regardless of who you bank with. To that end, in this week of March alone Google Pay has picked up support for over thirty new banks and financial institutions.

With the seemingly endless stream of banks and credit unions Google Pay manages to find (just in the US, for that matter), one would think there’s as many financial institutions as there are cities across the country. After today’s update, the full list is over 1,900 entries. At the rate Google Pay is advancing, it may reach the 2000 banks mark in the next 3 months.

In addition to the 10 new banks that arrived earlier in March, Google Pay now supports a grand total of 32 more financial institutions in the US, according to changes to the official support page. The latest batch seems to have a particular focus on credit unions, with over half the list being a federal credit union or community credit union.

Arrha Credit Union

BluCurrent Credit Union

CB&S Bank

Denver Community

Eastex Credit Union

First National Bank of Carmi

First State Bank of Forrest

Greater Kentucky Credit Union

Gulfside Bank

Heritage Community Credit Union

HomeTown Bank

InTouch Credit Union

LM Federal Credit Union

Merchants Bank of Bangor

Metro North Federal Credit Union

Mid American Credit Union

Montana Health Federal Credit Union

NobleBank & Trust

North Iowa Community Credit Union

Oklahoma Federal Credit Union

Oxford Federal Credit Union

Pacific NW Federal Credit Union

Patelco Credit Union

Peoples Bank (MO)

Prospect Bank

Stearns Bank N.A.

Troy Bank & Trust

Tucoemas Federal Credit Union

United Methodist Financial Credit Union

White Eagle Credit Union

Yolo Federal Credit Union

Zia Credit Union

Is your bank or credit union on this list, or are you still waiting for Google Pay to support it? Let us know in the comments.

