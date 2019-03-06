11 further US banks get Google Pay support for March 2019

Google Pay is such a convenient contactless payment method and now it has expanded to a further 11 US banks.

We’ve seen support for further banks already this month (via PhoneArena), meaning that now well over 1000 banks and credit unions in the United States fully support the contactless payment method. This is just the start, as we will see even further support for banks in the coming months.

Google Pay is not quite as simple as just connecting your credit card information to your devices. Your bank or credit union is also involved, needing to give their approval for Google to use their cards with Google Pay.

The updated bank list of supported card issuers published over on the Google Pay US support page includes:

Bank Star

Casey County Bank

CNB Bank

Community State Bank

Greater Springfield Credit Union

Phenix-Girard Bank

Princeville State Bank

Sallie Mae SmartBank

United Prairie Bank

Zeal Credit Union

It’s also worth noting that the even if your bank decides if its cards will work with Google Pay, some may restrict certain or all of its cards from making mobile payments.

