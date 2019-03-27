Google expanding its presence in Taiwan with new campus and hires

Following last year’s HTC acquisition, Taiwan is Google’s largest engineering site in Asia. At a Google for Taiwan event this week, the company announced a new campus and another wave of hires for 2019.

Google opened its first Taiwan office in 2006 with one employee. As of last year, the country is home to 2,000 employees, a data center powered by a solar farm, and a Google Cloud region. Besides hardware with the HTC deal, Googlers in the country contribute to Android and Chrome.

After announcing plans to hire over 300 employees in 2018, that expansion is set to continue with hundreds of new employees this year. The company is “particularly focused on identifying and encouraging women to apply for technology roles.” Googlers will be housed at a new campus under construction in New Taipei City.

This is a great opportunity to bring teams together and provide room for continued growth. The new space will allow us to more than double the size of our team here in the coming years, helping us continue to work on offering the best Google experiences via our hardware and software to people all around the world.

The city is an emerging innovation hub, with Google hosting more on-campus events, especially for students going forward. This includes hardware and engineering internships and working with college professors. A Google.org grant will increase access to STEM and computer science in K-12, while a new job search tool will integrate with popular websites.

Now, when people enter a job-seeking query in Google Search, they will be able to explore, research and find job listings from across the web, such as 104.com.tw, 1111.com.tw, 518.com.tw, or yes123.com.tw.

All part of Google’s “Intelligent Taiwan “initiative, Grow with Google also plans to train another 10,000 people in AI programming, 100,000 people in digital marketing, and 20,000 developers in AI and cloud by 2020.

