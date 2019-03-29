9to5Toys Lunch Break: Google Home Hub $85, Logitech Amazon Gold Box, SanDisk 64GB Flash Drive $10, more
9to5Toys now has a new app! Download it to stay up to date on the best gear and deals on the web. Plus don’t forget to check us out on Apple News and sign up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
Listen to the new 9to5Toys Daily Podcast:
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Google Home Hub sports a built-in display, Assistant features and more for $85 (Reg. $125+)
Amazon’s 1-Day Logitech Gold Box has popular Mac/PC accessories from $12
Add this slim SanDisk Ultra Fit 64GB Flash Drive to your arsenal for $10.50 Prime shipped
Apple Watch Series 4 deals from $384 or new open-box up to $144 off
Take 30% off Nomad’s Lightning Battery Cable with our exclusive code, now $35
Apple’s newest iPad Pro goes on sale in both sizes before today’s event, save up to $199
Amazon takes up to $300 off Apple iMacs and Mac mini
Amazon has Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air under $1,000 shipped ($200 off)
This week’s best iTunes movie deals: $10 4K film sale, Dark Knight Trilogy $25, $1 rental, more
Save on Anker’s latest USB-C-powered Qi Charger, SpaceView baby monitor, projectors and more
Nectar Mattress Review: I didn’t need the 365 day trial to know it’s that good [Video]
HyperX QuadCast Review: Full-featured USB mic aimed at streamers [Video]
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!
MORE NEW DEALS:
Pick up this WeMo Light Switch and Smart Plug bundle for $39 ($70 value)
- Make your home’s exterior sparkle w/ Sun Joe’s Electric Power Washer: $150 or less (Reg. $210)
- This 3-foot 4 in a Row Game will be a hit at your next BBQ: $58.50 (Reg. up to $80)
- Score ECCO sneakers, dress shoes, boots & more at up to 50% off from Hautelook
- Upgrade to 4K while the PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console is $50 off: $350 shipped (Reg. $400)
- 9to5Toys Daily: March 29, 2019
- Today only, GAP is offering 50% off all spring shorts & up to 50% off sitewide w/ prices from $22
- Google Home Hub sports a built-in display, Assistant features and more for $85 (Reg. $125+)
- This 5-pack of lint rollers includes 475 sheets and is now under $7.50 (Reg. up to $15)
- Cuisinart’s Stainless Steel 16-inch Roasting Pan w/ rack is now $33 shipped (Reg. up to $60)
- Smartphone Accessories: Anker’s Alexa-enabled 2-port USB Car Charger $35, more
- Lacoste offers hundreds of new markdowns at up to 50% off with steals from $36
- Amazon’s top-rated portable photo studio hits all-time low at $95 (Reg. $135)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Heroes of Loot, Solitairica, more
- Connect your hard drives w/ this best-selling $5 Sabrent SATA to USB adapter
- Lucky Brand’s Spring Stock Up Event takes 40% off sitewide to refresh your wardrobe
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Castlevania Requiem from $10, Yoshi’s Crafted World $52, more
- Your pup will rest comfortably in this Orthopedic Dog Bed from $45 (Up to 33% off)
- iTunes TV show deals: Community Complete Series $20, Batman $60, more from $10
- This American Fender Jazzmaster Electric Guitar w/ case is more than $550 off today
- Amazon’s Gold Box offers up to 30% off men’s face moisturizer, cleanser & more from $8
- Soylent offers a 12-pack of its popular meal-replacement drinks for $22.50 (Reg. $35)
- The highly-rated OontZ Angle 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker drops to $21 (Reg. up to $35)
- SimpliSafe’s all-in-one security system bundle sees 1-day drop to $270 (Reg. $350)
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Borderlands 3 reveal trailer now live, feast your eyes on the latest from Gearbox
Yale debuts its all-in-one security camera w/ an integrated spotlight, speaker, and more
Oakley’s new collaboration with designer Jeff Staple offers a fresh twist on classics from $40
- The new Garmin backup camera installs in minutes with no drilling or wiring required
- Witcher 3 devs announce Gwent for iOS with a 2019 release date + more
- The best video doorbells to secure your smart home from $70
- The Amazon Coachella storefront offers on-site delivery at this year’s festival
- March’s LEGO Ideas creations: Grand Central Terminal and other Architecture miniatures
- The best beginner 3D printers to get you started building your own gear
- Arlo Ultra security cameras re-launch with 4K and HDR support, HomeKit on the way
- Fly from planet to planet in first-person view with No Man’s Sky Beyond VR coming this summer
- Belkin’s Wemo HomeKit 3-Way Light Switches are now up for pre-order
- New Switch consoles reportedly launching this year: Pro model + casual 3DS-like option
- New Generation Zero trailer shows off the game’s robot infested open-world & 1980s setting
- The ROCCAT Kova AIMO RGB gaming mouse offers 20 possible functions
- Cuphead is coming to Nintendo Switch with…potential Xbox Live features?
- Three LEGO Spider-Man: Far From Home sets arrive later this year with new minifigs and more
- Oculus Rift S is an all-new VR headset with exciting enhancements and a compelling price
- Amazon expands lineup of E-Readers with its most affordable option yet, the All New Kindle
- The new classic Konami game collections feature Contra, Castlevania and some arcade titles
- LEGO unveils latest Collectible Minifigure Series with 18 new fan-favorite Disney characters
- How to sign up for the Halo Insider program and help test The Master Chief Collection on PC
- Building the Ultimate RGB Chroma Cave: Razer Blade 15 – Heart of the cave [Video]
- Tired of waiting on new AirPods? Here’s three low cost alternatives
- The new Turtle Beach Recon 70 Series Headsets offer solid audio for value-conscious gamers