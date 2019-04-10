Google will bring third-party add-ons to G Suite ‘in the coming months’ w/ Box, Evernote, more

Google is announcing a slew of new G Suite features today. That includes the ability to bring third-party add-ons into G Suite, available soon in beta.

The idea behind bringing third-party add-ons to G Suite is to ditch the need to jump between apps to get stuff done. With these, users can accomplish tasks from other services without leaving the G Suite app, Gmail as an example, to do so.

Bring your favorite workplace apps to G Suite with the new G Suite Add-ons and streamline your work. Add-ons help you complete tasks directly from the G Suite app you’re in, rather than needing to toggle from one app to the other.

Google is partnering with some big names for this new feature. That includes Box, Evernote, Azana, DocuSign, Copper, QuickBooks, and more. There’s a list of over 15 different services that will have add-ons at launch, and Google is allowing developers to express interest in joining that list.

G Suite’s Evernote add-on

G Suite Add-ons also surface relevant information and suggest actions based on what you’re working on. For example, a salesperson can find customer info from their CRM tool while drafting a strategy doc, an engineer can add tasks to their project management app directly from Gmail, and a recruiter can consult their hiring pipeline while scheduling interviews in Calendar. Find dozens of Add-ons from popular enterprise developers like Copper, Box, Workfront, Asana, DocuSign and more. Add-ons will appear in the side panel across G Suite apps and help you complete entire workflows without the need to switch back and forth between multiple apps.

