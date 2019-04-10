Google Assistant can now integrate with your G Suite Calendar

Google unveiled Assistant nearly three years ago and it is now accessible on every major platform from Android to Chrome OS to Google Home. Despite its wide availability, the smart assistant has been limited to personal Google Accounts. At Cloud Next 2019, Google announced G Suite integration for Google Assistant in beta.

The first G Suite integration for Assistant involves Google Calendar. When users sign in and switch to a work account, they can ask when and where their next meeting is. The primary use case today is being able to get your work schedule in a hands-free and conversational manner. Users can also ask Assistant to send messages via Gmail to the members in a meeting.

Y​our Google Assistant already helps with your personal life, but now when you sign in and switch to your G Suite account, you can easily use your Assistant to help you prepare for the work day, too. Whether you’re at home, on the go, or in the car, you’ll be able to ask your Assistant to tell you when and where your next meeting is, and stay on top of scheduling changes.

It will be available on Google Home, Android phones, and other devices. Google Assistant’s G Suite Calendar integration is available in beta starting today.

At 🏠? On the 🏃? In a 🚗? Ask Google Assistant what your Calendar schedule is.

