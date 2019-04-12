Deals on Chromebooks, Pixel Stand, and more await in the Best Buy 48 hour sale

Best Buy’s 48 hour sale delivers deals on Google accessories and more, plus save on Chromebooks and Fossil smartwatches in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Best Buy 48 hour sale: Google accessories, smart home gear, more

While there are plenty of deals on Apple-friendly tech in the latest Best Buy 48 hour sale, you’ll also find offers on Chromebooks and other Google accessories. Headlining is the Pixel 3 Qi wireless charging stand at $70, which is good for $10 off the regular going rate. Check out our hands-on review for more details. Head over to our roundup for even more deals on TVs, smart home tech and more.

The new ASUS 15-inch Chromebook hits Amazon all-time low

Amazon is now offering the latest Chromebook from ASUS for $210. That’s down $50 from the regular going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. It features a 15.6-inch display and 4GB of RAM and 32GB of on-board storage. It checks all of the boxes with USB-C and A ports, along with a microSD reader. At an Amazon all-time low price of $210, it’s certainly worth considering if you’re not ready to shell out for higher-end models.

Fossil has a new sitewide sale, taking 20% off smartwatches

Looking for a stylish new wearable? Check out Fossil’s latest 20% off sale which includes a number of smartwatches. Our top pick is the Fossil Gen 3 Smartwatch for $143, which is down from the usual $200+ price tag. Along with fitness tracking, you’ll be able to stay up to date on notifications and more with this wearable. Jump over to our roundup for more deals for both men and women.

You’ll find all of today’s best price drop and coolest new gear over at 9to5Toys. Additional standout deals include Timex watches, Linksys mesh routers and more.

