New HP Chromebook 15 features touchscreen, premium finish, numeric keypad for $449

HP’s latest Chromebook features a 15-inch touchscreen display with thin side bezels, and a slightly more premium finish compared to entry-level Chrome OS devices with Android apps. At $449, the HP Chromebook 15 is slim, light, and includes a full numeric keypad on the edge-to-edge keyboard.

As the name suggests, there is a 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080 touchscreen display. The IPS screen allows for wide 178 degree viewing angles with minimal left and right bezels, but sizable top and bottom to house a camera and logo, respectively. The front-facer is HD with an 88-degree wide-angle FOV.

Design-wise, the HP Chromebook 15 benefits from a ceramic-like white finish on the cover for durability and a smoother feel. The metal keyboard deck with diamond cut trim around the touchpad has been sandblasted, and available in Mineral Silver or Cloud Blue. Despite the size, the entire package weighs 3.99 lbs. and is 7.9 mm thin.

This large Chromebook features a full-size keyboard — as well as a numeric keypad at the right — that spans edge-to-edge. Dual B&O speakers with a large grill are located at the top.

On the specs-front, the HP Chromebook 15 is powered by a dual-core Intel Pentium Gold 4417U processor at 2.3GHz base frequency with 4GB of DDR4 RAM. Internal storage comes in at 64GB though it can be expanded via a microSD card slot. A 128GB option is also available to configure.

Other ports include two USB-C and a standard USB Type-A, as well as Kensington Nano Security Slot. Connectivity consists of 802.11 b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2. The 3-cell 60 WHr battery is rated for 13 hours of mixed all-day usage.

The HP Chromebook 15-de0010nr is listed as coming soon on HP.com with configurations starting at $449.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: