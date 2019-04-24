Latest Best Buy 4 day sale includes Chromebooks, Sonos, more plus deals on Moto X and USB-C accessories

New Best Buy 4 day sale discounts Chromebooks, Sonos and more, plus deals on Moto X and AmazonBasics accessories highlight this episode of 9to5Toys Lunch Break. Head below for more.

Best Buy 4 day sale discounts all the things

There’s a lot to love in the latest Best Buy 4 day sale, including deals on HP and Acer Chromebooks. You’ll also find the first generation Sonos One speaker on sale for $150 (Reg. $170) and various other Apple device markdowns. These prices are good through Saturday, so be sure to jump over to our roundup for all of the best deals. Opt for in-store pickup and enjoy your new tech today.

Moto X hits Amazon all-time low

The affordable Moto X Android smartphone just became an even better value. Amazon has now dropped the price to $120, which is the best offer we’ve seen to date. That’s down from the usual $200+ price tag at various other retailers. This Prime-exclusive Android device delivers built-in Alexa features, sports an IP68 water-resistant design, and dual rear cameras. The 5.2-inch HD display features enough real estate to enjoy your favorite apps, videos and more. With your savings, grab a two-pack of Anker USB-C Powerline+ cables to charge your new Android device. These cables are made from nylon and designed to “last 6x longer” than the competition. A two-pack is a great way to ensure you have cables whether at home or on-the-go.

AmazonBasics accessory sale delivers serious value

With USB-C cables, hubs, backpacks and more, there’s something for everyone in the latest AmazonBasics sale. The online giant is taking up to 30% off its in-house brand, bringing a number of listings down to new all-time lows. You’ll find all of our favorite deals in last night’s roundup right here.

