Google Home Hub is over 50% off, Nest Smart Thermostat on sale at $170, and Philips Hue in today’s best deals

Google Home Hub is over 50% off, Nest Smart Thermostat is on sale at $170, and Philips Hue deals highlight today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break. Head below for more.

Google Home Hub is on sale again

The Google Home Hub deals keep rolling in lately, with the latest offer delivering nearly $80 off. You can pick up the Assistant-laden smart display for $70 today. That’s $4 less than our previous mention and the best value we’ve tracked on the Home Hub without any bundled extras. Bring the Google Home Hub into your smart home and take control of lights, thermostats, and more. Leverage Google Assistant to call up your favorite news, sports and other services. We loved it in our hands-on review, calling it “useful and just plain cute.”

Nest Smart Thermostat hits $170

Interested in the third generation Nest Smart Thermostat? Today’s featured deal brings the popular smart device down to $170 from its typical up to $249 price tag. Nest’s thermostat allows you to cut back your electric bill this summer thanks to a suite of tools that help make sure your AC only runs when it needs to. It leans towards Google Assistant for voice control, but a wide range of other smart home platforms are supported as well.

New Philips Hue lighting discounted

Two of the latest releases from Philips Hue are seeing price drops today. Amazon has the Play White Ambiance Bar for $62, while the Discover Outdoor Flood Light is $120. Both are new all-time lows at Amazon and the best prices we’ve tracked overall. With Google Assistant compatibility, this is an easy way to illuminate your space with 16 million colors. Learn more about Philips’ latest Hue outdoor lights in our launch coverage.

