Chrome 75 beta displays service workers in Task Manager

Following version 74’s release on Android, Chrome OS, Mac, Windows, and Linux, the next beta release of Google’s browser is rolling out. At this stage, Chrome 75 is still developer-focussed with a number of new APIs and features.

Service workers are increasingly leveraged by today’s websites to create powerful experiences. This includes push notifications and background syncing, as well as offline apps. Given that they run in the background, and have no corresponding web page or user interaction, Chrome 75 will now display service workers in the Task Manager (Settings > More Tools).

In Chrome 75, Site Isolation is enforced for all desktop users. Aimed at mitigating the Spectre CPU vulnerability, the feature renders content for each open webpage in a separate, dedicate process.

Version 67 last year gave enterprise admins the ability to opt out of the security measure if usability problems were encountered. That option has been removed with this release after Google “resolved the reported issues.” The preference is still available on Android.

On Android, Web Share API Level 2 allows file sharing from the web to an installed app. Level 1 of the API allowed system share dialogs for text and URLs. Web developers can now build share buttons that display the same system share dialog boxes as native applications.

Chrome 75 extends the browser’s Web Authentication API to “support local user authorization of security key operations via a user-defined PIN for keys that implement the FIDO CTAP2 protocol.”

One minor change sees the CompanyName and LegalCopyright fields updated from “Google Inc.” and “Copyright 2018 Google Inc. All rights reserved.” to “Google LLC” and “Copyright 2019 Google LLC. All rights reserved.” This change is applied for the version resource of Windows binaries, like chrome.exe and chrome.dll.

