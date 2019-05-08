Android Q Beta 3: Battery Saver can automatically turn off once your phone charges back up

The Battery Saver mode on Android is great for squeezing out that extra bit of juice when you’re far away from a charger. In the latest Android Q Beta build, the system can now automatically turn off Battery Saver once your phone reaches the 90% threshold.

It’s nice to finally get an auto toggle in the opposite direction, as previous Android builds have only allowed you to toggle Battery Saver on when your charge dipped below a certain level.

Previously, if you stuck your device on charge, it wouldn’t toggle Battery Saver to ‘off’ but this new function ensures that it can be set in a proper automatic cycle without much input from the user.

Android Police points out that you can’t change the percentage on this setting like you can on activating Battery Saver mode yet with Android Q. But that doesn’t mean that this isn’t a neat inclusion that will no doubt be a popular little option.

Battery Saver mode does deactivate a ton of standard usability features and background processes, so this is great for when your battery is fully topped up and ready to power through another day for instance.

Like we say, it is a tad disappointing that you can’t adjust the cut-off for when a your device exits Battery Saver, but maybe we’ll see that in a future Android Q Beta build?

