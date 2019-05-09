Android Auto Kenwood receivers, portable Assistant speakers, and the Moto G5S Plus are in Thursday’s best deals

Today’s best deals include an Android Auto Kenwood receiver, Sony’s portable Google Assistant-enabled speaker, and the Motorola G5S. Head below for more in this rendition of 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Bring Android Auto to your ride with this Kenwood deal

Android Auto deals have been few and far between in 2019. Newegg currently offers this Kenwood model with a 7-inch touchscreen for $380. As a comparison, it originally sold for $700 with today’s deal being at least $40 off the regular going rate, if not more. You’ll be able to cash in on all of the latest Android Auto features with this unit, while also leveraging Waze, receiving notifications, and more.

Take Google Assistant anywhere

Sony’s ultra-portable Bluetooth speaker with baked-in Google Assistant features can be yours for $50. Some retailers are still charging near $200, but it typically goes for around $100. Meanwhile, our previous deal mentions have been in the neighborhood of $70 with today’s offer being a new all-time low. With a portable design and Google Assistant built-in, you’ll be able to take this smart speaker just about anywhere. Its 360-degree design ensures that audio hits every corner of your space.

Motorola’s unlocked Moto G5S Plus includes a Ting SIM Kit bundle

B&H offers an unlocked Moto G5S Plus Android smartphone for $140 with $120 worth of pre-paid service. Typically $230 without the bundled service, this is the best we’ve tracked by $20. Motorola’s G5S Plus has a 5.5-inch screen, 3GB of RAM, and the highly appreciated feature of expandable microSD storage.

