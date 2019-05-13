Monday’s best deals include an Anker Gold Box, Google Assistant-controlled fans, Fitbits and more

Today’s best deals include a 1-day Anker Gold Box at Amazon, Assistant-enabled Hunter fans, and the Fitbit Blaze Smartwatch. Head below for more in this rendition of 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Anker Gold Box includes deals on wireless chargers and more

Anker is home to some of the best, and most affordable accessories for Android devices on the market today. And luckily, Amazon is hosting a nice Gold Box with a number of notable deals from $7.50. These offers are available until 3AM tonight, so don’t miss out on these markdowns. Check out all of our top picks right here.

Control your fan with Google Assistant

While there are usually plenty of smart home deals to go around at 9to5Toys, we rarely see fans with integrated Google Assistant controls. Hunter has a nice lineup of fans that are compatible with Assistant and a few models are on sale today at $215. This is just the third time we’ve seen these products go on sale, and the second best price ever. This model is compatible with HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant. Simply tell Assistant to start up your fan, and the rest will be taken care of.

Fitbit Blaze drops to $90 at Verizon Wireless

The Fitbit Blaze is currently on sale for $90 at Verizon Wireless, which is a 42% discount from the regular going rate. Fitbit Blaze brings pretty much all of the essential smartwatch features to the table like fitness tracking, heart rate monitoring, smartphone notifications, and more. A water-resistant design means it can keep up with you through various workouts.

