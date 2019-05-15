JBL Link 10 Smart Speaker is $40, ecobee4 smart thermostat bundles and more are in today’s best deals

The JBL Link 10 Assistant-enabled Smart Speaker, ecobee4 smart thermostat bundles, and Aukey wall chargers highlight today’s best deals. Head below for more in this rendition of 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

JBL Link 10 Assistant-enabled Smart Speaker is $40

The affordable JBL Link 10 smart speaker dropped even further with this deal on a certified refurbished model at $40. Originally $150, that’s a 50% savings off the regular new condition going rate and a match of our previous mention. With Google’s Assistant built-in, you’ll be able to use your voice to control music in the backyard, at the beach, or just when taking a bath. Though this speaker isn’t completely waterproof, it’s water and humidity resistant, making it the perfect shower companion for voice-controlled music.

ecobee4 Smart Thermostat offers Assistant integration

Home Depot offers ecobee4 bundled with extra room sensors for $216 shipped. As a comparison, the thermostat typically goes for $249 and the sensors for over $60. Both are currently on sale, but today’s deal still beats those combined offers by $38. This is also $34 less than our previous mention. ecobee4 delivers just about everything you’d want in 2019 when it comes to a smart thermostat. That includes HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant control, automatic scheduling, and more. It’s a full-featured thermostat that’s only matched currently by the Nest.

Grab a two-port Aukey wall charger for $8

Don’t go for the high prices of first-party accessories. Brands like Aukey provide quality with lower-priced alternatives like this two-port USB wall charger for $8. That’s a 40% discount from the regular going rate and the best we can find. Aukey’s dual port charger sports a foldable plug which makes it a compact option for adding to your bag. And with the ability to pump out 4.8A of power, it’s a notable solution for charging up your iPhone and Apple Watch simultaneously while traveling.

Tenda’s Wi-Fi System makes mesh affordable

Outfitting your home with mesh Wi-Fi doesn’t have to be break the bank. Tenda’s 802.11ac System covers over 4,000 square feet and is on sale for $90 at Amazon. That’s $20 off the usual price and one of the best we’ve seen. Tenda pairs both nodes together prior to packaging, ensuring that setup is as simple as possible for customers.

Save on the HDHomeRun Connect Duo

Cord-cutters won’t want to miss out on today’s notable discount on the SiliconeDust HDHomeRun Connect Duo at $60. This is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen to date and up to $100 off the regular price. Connect Duo delivers a simple solution for cord-cutters, offering DVR functionality and access to your content on iOS, Android, Apple TV and other devices.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Synology Surveillance Station Hands-on: Starting a NAS security system [Video]

Xbox One S All-Digital Edition unboxing and first look [Video]

Nyrius Aries Pro Review: Wireless HDMI with clear 1080p and no latency [Video]