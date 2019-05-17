Google Docs adds 13 new animal avatars for Endangered Species Day

No app features a better example of Google’s whimsical touches than Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides. The company’s editing suite has long identified non-logged in collaborators through anonymous animal avatars. As part of Endangered Species Day, Google is adding 13 new animals to raise awareness.

Google is working with the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and Netflix’s “Our Planet” documentary series to “raise awareness around animals that are at risk.” One whimsical part of this is the addition of 13 new anonymous animal avatars in Docs, Sheets, and Slides:

African Wild Dog, Blue Whale, Cheetah, Desert-Dwelling Elephant, Fossa, Grey Reef Shark, Walrus, Narwhal, Sumatran Orangutan, Pacific Bluefin Tuna, King Penguin, Polar Bear, Siberian Tiger

These additions feature a slightly tweaked icon style that uses lighter, more pastel background colors. The icons depicting the animals are also more detailed compared to the existing set, which includes mystical beasts like dragons.

Current New

Along with the two organizations, Google shared a presentation with details about all 13 creatures, and what users can do to help. The new Google Docs endangered animals are live there and are accompanied by a large explanation to further raise awareness. There is also a video narrated by Sir David Attenborough.

The company also detailed its work with the WWF on quickly curating wildlife data, protecting wildlife trade trends, and collaborating through artificial intelligence, analytics, and apps.

